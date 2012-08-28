Overview
-- U.S. liquefied natural gas export project Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC
(SPL) upsized its senior secured term loan A issue due 2019 to $3.6 billion
and cancelled its term loan B issuance.
-- We are assigning a 'BB+' project rating to the term loan A after
reviewing the final executed transaction documents.
-- At the same time we are withdrawing our preliminary 'BB+' rating on
the term loan B issue at SPL.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the transaction
structure, counterparty dependencies, and construction risk.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+'
project rating to Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC's (SPL) $3.6 billion term
loan. At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB+' preliminary term loan B rating
on SPL after it cancelled the issuance. The outlook is stable and the recovery
rating on SPL's term loan A is '3', indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery if a payment default occurs.
Rationale
The rating at SPL reflects our expectation of stable cash flows from 20-year
SPAs (sale and purchase agreements) guaranteed by investment-grade parents of
BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC (BG; unrated) and Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG
S.A. (Gas Natural; unrated), with performance requirements that SPL will
likely be able to meet, and termination conditions that we believe are
unlikely to occur. We forecast strong debt service coverage ratios, averaging
about 2x. Construction will use proven ConocoPhillips liquefaction technology
and will be performed under a date-certain, fixed-price engineering,
procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with well-experienced contractor
Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc. (BOGCI; unrated). BOGCI has contractual
incentives to achieve scheduled completion and the construction budget has
adequate contingency. Detailed construction design has progressed and is now
about 18% complete compared with 5% in our presale analysis, a level of
completion that we no longer view as a material risk at the current rating. We
believe operation and maintenance (O&M) risk is manageable at the rating
level, and that the project will be able to get sufficient gas from the robust
U.S. natural gas supply market, and deliver it via extensive pipeline
connectivity across the Creole Trail Pipeline.
At the same time, we view the 'BB+' SPL rating as constrained by several
factors, including the 'B+' credit quality of its sole parent Cheniere Energy
Partners L.P. (CQP) because its current or future creditors would want to
break SPL's structural ring-fencing if CQP is in distress. Although SPL's
project structure should provide insulation from CQP's credit quality, CQP's
guarantee of terminal use payments to affiliate Sabine Pass LNG L.P. and its
pledge of rights under the Unit Purchase Agreement with Blackstone CQP Holdco
L.P. (unrated) to SPL lenders could support an argument for substantive
consolidation if CQP files for bankruptcy, and therefore limit the project's
ratings separation. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there remains
uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as intended.
Therefore, we limit the rating separation to three notches to reflect
uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files.
If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would
likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit
profile. In our view, CQP's credit profile could improve after construction
when cash flow distributions from project operations begin to improve the
parent entities' financial profile. For our rationale on CQP, please see our
accompanying research update on Ratings Direct.
We also believe several other project features are not consistent with an
investment-grade rating at this time, including a debt service reserve account
that will not fund until the project begins to generate cash flow from
operation, and a reliance on $180 million of cash flow from train one to
complete train two. A shortfall in revenue during construction for any reason
could leave SPL without sufficient funds to complete development, and without
a dedicated reserve fund to cover debt service during the transition to
operations that may not be fully covered by the EPC contract's liquidated
damages provisions.
In addition, project funding did not fully fund at close with $1 billion of
Blackstone's equity contribution funding on a delayed basis. We typically
expect full funding at close for investment-grade ratings, or for the equity
provider to post a letter of credit. In this case, Blackstone Capital Partners
VI (Blackstone Fund VI; unrated) will guarantee Blackstone's equity
contribution. The guarantee contains conditions that provide for the
termination of the guarantee and clawback of payments from CQP. These are
provisions we typically do not see in guarantees where we assume full credit
substitution. However, the conditions that could trigger a termination appear
unlikely to occur, and we afford the guarantee consideration at the current
rating level.
Other weaknesses include minimal amortization through maturity that lowers
initial default risk through lower debt service requirements, but introduces
refinancing risk at maturity. However, we assume amortization steps up after
the construction loan converts and believe contracted cash flows through SPA
tenor are sufficient to fully amortize debt, partly mitigating the refinancing
risk. Under our assumed amortization profile, average debt service coverage
ratios are roughly in the 1.8x to 2.2x range, depending on the stress and, in
concert with the other business and financial risk exposures, strong for the
rating. Compared with other rated liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the
sensitivity variation is modest because of the stable SPA cash flow streams
and lack of significant commodity price exposure.
SPL is a limited-purpose entity with adequate operating and debt incurrence
restrictions. The cash management structure is essentially standard, with a
trustee collecting and allocating revenues according to an appropriate
waterfall and with distributions subject to a backward-looking 1.25x debt
service coverage test, but no forward-looking test. SPL can issue up to $400
million of additional senior secured debt to fund working capital, and we have
assumed it does so in our debt service coverage ratio forecast. For additional
details on the project, see our presale report published June 14, 2012 on
RatingsDirect.
Liquidity
We believe liquidity should be adequate to complete construction and fund
operations assuming a successful and on-time completion of trains one and two.
SPL is permitted to raise a senior secured working capital facility of up to
$400 million that could provide credit support to fund natural gas purchases
as required under the SPA agreements with BG and Gas Natural. The project has
sized the debt service reserve to be sufficient to cover debt service over the
next six months.
Recovery analysis
SPL has strong take-or-pay SPA contracts with BG and Gas Natural under 20-year
fixed-fee capacity agreements. The project's revenues and costs are largely
insulated from commodity price risk, and the SPA payments are adequate to
support debt service at the project level without assuming additional revenue
from merchant capacity.
With BG and Gas Natural providing sufficient capacity revenue, the likelihood
of default on a stand-alone basis is relatively low. Without the constraint of
the weak 'B+' credit profile of parent CQP, construction risk, and structural
weaknesses outlined above, the stand-alone rating on SPL could be in the 'BBB'
category. We believe that SPL's ring-fencing protections reduce the risk that
it will be drawn into a CQP bankruptcy and allow us to rate the subsidiary
higher than the consolidated entity. However, we also note that CQP's
creditors have a strong economic incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if
CQP declares bankruptcy. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there
remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as
intended. Therefore, we cap the separation at three notches to reflect
uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files.
If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would
likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit
profile.
Simulated default scenario.
We believe the most likely default scenario is that SPL encounters cost
overruns and schedule delays before completion that require additional
funding, exhausting liquidity before cash starts flowing from the liquefaction
project and the sponsors decide to abandon the project. By contrast, a
stand-alone payment default resulting from termination of the SPAs would
represent a stress level commensurate with a significantly higher rating.
SPA termination.
Customers can terminate the SPAs only under very limited conditions, such as:
-- SPL declared an event of force majeure with respect to a period that
had continued uninterrupted or that SPL reasonably projected to extend for 24
months and that had resulted or was reasonably projected by SPL to result in a
50% or greater reduction in the annual contract quantity of LNG available
during that period,
-- The interruptions from such force majeure events totaled 24 or more
months during any 36-month period and resulted in a 50% or greater reduction
in the annual contract quantity of LNG available during that period,
-- If a customer declared force majeure with respect to governmental
approvals and other specified matters and such force majeure continued for 24
months and resulted in a reduced quantity of LNG that a customer was able to
take equal to or greater than 50% of the annual contract quantity during that
period,
-- SPL failed to make available either seven consecutive cargoes, or 20
cargoes during any 12-month period, provided that customer has provided SPL a
notice of termination within 90 days of when such event first arose, and
-- The LNG train had not started commercial operations at the SPL
facility within 180 days after the date designated for the first commercial
delivery.
-- If the U.S. Dept. of Energy revokes SPL's export license to non-free
trade agreement countries.
Unlike the SPLNG TUAs (terminal use agreements), a default at SPL would
trigger optional termination under the SPAs, but during any event of force
majeure declared by a customer or SPL, a customer will continue to be
obligated to pay the fixed sales charge subject to reduction under certain
circumstances.
Collateral.
All of SPL's assets secure the notes. The collateral consists of:
-- Substantially all of the operating assets and accounts of SPL;
-- SPL's rights under material project agreements such as the SPAs,
management services and operations, and maintenance agreements;
-- Insurance policies;
-- Governmental approvals (to the extent assignable); and
-- SPL's interest, if any, in the inventory of natural gas or LNG stored
on the project's premises.
Valuation.
We evaluated SPL's recovery in a simulated default scenario using a discounted
book valuation of its assets, assuming a buyer would use such an approach to
value to existing physical assets and project agreements and approvals, but no
benefit from the SPAs, and the potential to sign new SPA agreements based on
market economics at that time. The resulting aggregate recovery rating is '3',
indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal if a payment
default occurs.
Notably, the most probable path to default is difficult to predict,
particularly given the uncertainties involved in construction problems and the
ability of a buyer to sign new SPAs. If, contrary to our default scenario, the
SPAs were to survive, lenders could expect a stronger recovery. Conversely, if
the project were to lose all of its SPA contracts and LNG export economics
were significantly weaker, if the project's non-FTA export license were
cancelled, or if construction was deemed unlikely to be successfully
completed, recovery could be significantly lower.
Outlook
We base the stable outlook on our assessment of current construction
arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments. We consider an upgrade
unlikely during construction, even if the project is fully financed and we
upgrade the counterparties, based on the construction, structural, business,
and financial risks. After construction, we could raise the rating if
performance meets or exceeds our current expectations over the debt's tenor
and the reserve account is fully funded. We could lower the rating if major
construction problems result in significantly higher costs or a delay in the
schedule, if key counterparties' credit quality deteriorates, if the project
is not fully funded, or if the credit profile at CQP, which currently caps the
SPL rating, deteriorates.
