Overview -- U.S. liquefied natural gas export project Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL) upsized its senior secured term loan A issue due 2019 to $3.6 billion and cancelled its term loan B issuance. -- We are assigning a 'BB+' project rating to the term loan A after reviewing the final executed transaction documents. -- At the same time we are withdrawing our preliminary 'BB+' rating on the term loan B issue at SPL. -- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the transaction structure, counterparty dependencies, and construction risk. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' project rating to Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC's (SPL) $3.6 billion term loan. At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB+' preliminary term loan B rating on SPL after it cancelled the issuance. The outlook is stable and the recovery rating on SPL's term loan A is '3', indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Rationale The rating at SPL reflects our expectation of stable cash flows from 20-year SPAs (sale and purchase agreements) guaranteed by investment-grade parents of BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC (BG; unrated) and Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG S.A. (Gas Natural; unrated), with performance requirements that SPL will likely be able to meet, and termination conditions that we believe are unlikely to occur. We forecast strong debt service coverage ratios, averaging about 2x. Construction will use proven ConocoPhillips liquefaction technology and will be performed under a date-certain, fixed-price engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with well-experienced contractor Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc. (BOGCI; unrated). BOGCI has contractual incentives to achieve scheduled completion and the construction budget has adequate contingency. Detailed construction design has progressed and is now about 18% complete compared with 5% in our presale analysis, a level of completion that we no longer view as a material risk at the current rating. We believe operation and maintenance (O&M) risk is manageable at the rating level, and that the project will be able to get sufficient gas from the robust U.S. natural gas supply market, and deliver it via extensive pipeline connectivity across the Creole Trail Pipeline. At the same time, we view the 'BB+' SPL rating as constrained by several factors, including the 'B+' credit quality of its sole parent Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) because its current or future creditors would want to break SPL's structural ring-fencing if CQP is in distress. Although SPL's project structure should provide insulation from CQP's credit quality, CQP's guarantee of terminal use payments to affiliate Sabine Pass LNG L.P. and its pledge of rights under the Unit Purchase Agreement with Blackstone CQP Holdco L.P. (unrated) to SPL lenders could support an argument for substantive consolidation if CQP files for bankruptcy, and therefore limit the project's ratings separation. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as intended. Therefore, we limit the rating separation to three notches to reflect uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit profile. In our view, CQP's credit profile could improve after construction when cash flow distributions from project operations begin to improve the parent entities' financial profile. For our rationale on CQP, please see our accompanying research update on Ratings Direct. We also believe several other project features are not consistent with an investment-grade rating at this time, including a debt service reserve account that will not fund until the project begins to generate cash flow from operation, and a reliance on $180 million of cash flow from train one to complete train two. A shortfall in revenue during construction for any reason could leave SPL without sufficient funds to complete development, and without a dedicated reserve fund to cover debt service during the transition to operations that may not be fully covered by the EPC contract's liquidated damages provisions. In addition, project funding did not fully fund at close with $1 billion of Blackstone's equity contribution funding on a delayed basis. We typically expect full funding at close for investment-grade ratings, or for the equity provider to post a letter of credit. In this case, Blackstone Capital Partners VI (Blackstone Fund VI; unrated) will guarantee Blackstone's equity contribution. The guarantee contains conditions that provide for the termination of the guarantee and clawback of payments from CQP. These are provisions we typically do not see in guarantees where we assume full credit substitution. However, the conditions that could trigger a termination appear unlikely to occur, and we afford the guarantee consideration at the current rating level. Other weaknesses include minimal amortization through maturity that lowers initial default risk through lower debt service requirements, but introduces refinancing risk at maturity. However, we assume amortization steps up after the construction loan converts and believe contracted cash flows through SPA tenor are sufficient to fully amortize debt, partly mitigating the refinancing risk. Under our assumed amortization profile, average debt service coverage ratios are roughly in the 1.8x to 2.2x range, depending on the stress and, in concert with the other business and financial risk exposures, strong for the rating. Compared with other rated liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the sensitivity variation is modest because of the stable SPA cash flow streams and lack of significant commodity price exposure. SPL is a limited-purpose entity with adequate operating and debt incurrence restrictions. The cash management structure is essentially standard, with a trustee collecting and allocating revenues according to an appropriate waterfall and with distributions subject to a backward-looking 1.25x debt service coverage test, but no forward-looking test. SPL can issue up to $400 million of additional senior secured debt to fund working capital, and we have assumed it does so in our debt service coverage ratio forecast. For additional details on the project, see our presale report published June 14, 2012 on RatingsDirect. Liquidity We believe liquidity should be adequate to complete construction and fund operations assuming a successful and on-time completion of trains one and two. SPL is permitted to raise a senior secured working capital facility of up to $400 million that could provide credit support to fund natural gas purchases as required under the SPA agreements with BG and Gas Natural. The project has sized the debt service reserve to be sufficient to cover debt service over the next six months. Recovery analysis SPL has strong take-or-pay SPA contracts with BG and Gas Natural under 20-year fixed-fee capacity agreements. The project's revenues and costs are largely insulated from commodity price risk, and the SPA payments are adequate to support debt service at the project level without assuming additional revenue from merchant capacity. With BG and Gas Natural providing sufficient capacity revenue, the likelihood of default on a stand-alone basis is relatively low. Without the constraint of the weak 'B+' credit profile of parent CQP, construction risk, and structural weaknesses outlined above, the stand-alone rating on SPL could be in the 'BBB' category. We believe that SPL's ring-fencing protections reduce the risk that it will be drawn into a CQP bankruptcy and allow us to rate the subsidiary higher than the consolidated entity. However, we also note that CQP's creditors have a strong economic incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if CQP declares bankruptcy. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as intended. Therefore, we cap the separation at three notches to reflect uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit profile. Simulated default scenario. We believe the most likely default scenario is that SPL encounters cost overruns and schedule delays before completion that require additional funding, exhausting liquidity before cash starts flowing from the liquefaction project and the sponsors decide to abandon the project. By contrast, a stand-alone payment default resulting from termination of the SPAs would represent a stress level commensurate with a significantly higher rating. SPA termination. Customers can terminate the SPAs only under very limited conditions, such as: -- SPL declared an event of force majeure with respect to a period that had continued uninterrupted or that SPL reasonably projected to extend for 24 months and that had resulted or was reasonably projected by SPL to result in a 50% or greater reduction in the annual contract quantity of LNG available during that period, -- The interruptions from such force majeure events totaled 24 or more months during any 36-month period and resulted in a 50% or greater reduction in the annual contract quantity of LNG available during that period, -- If a customer declared force majeure with respect to governmental approvals and other specified matters and such force majeure continued for 24 months and resulted in a reduced quantity of LNG that a customer was able to take equal to or greater than 50% of the annual contract quantity during that period, -- SPL failed to make available either seven consecutive cargoes, or 20 cargoes during any 12-month period, provided that customer has provided SPL a notice of termination within 90 days of when such event first arose, and -- The LNG train had not started commercial operations at the SPL facility within 180 days after the date designated for the first commercial delivery. -- If the U.S. Dept. of Energy revokes SPL's export license to non-free trade agreement countries. Unlike the SPLNG TUAs (terminal use agreements), a default at SPL would trigger optional termination under the SPAs, but during any event of force majeure declared by a customer or SPL, a customer will continue to be obligated to pay the fixed sales charge subject to reduction under certain circumstances. Collateral. All of SPL's assets secure the notes. The collateral consists of: -- Substantially all of the operating assets and accounts of SPL; -- SPL's rights under material project agreements such as the SPAs, management services and operations, and maintenance agreements; -- Insurance policies; -- Governmental approvals (to the extent assignable); and -- SPL's interest, if any, in the inventory of natural gas or LNG stored on the project's premises. Valuation. We evaluated SPL's recovery in a simulated default scenario using a discounted book valuation of its assets, assuming a buyer would use such an approach to value to existing physical assets and project agreements and approvals, but no benefit from the SPAs, and the potential to sign new SPA agreements based on market economics at that time. The resulting aggregate recovery rating is '3', indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Notably, the most probable path to default is difficult to predict, particularly given the uncertainties involved in construction problems and the ability of a buyer to sign new SPAs. If, contrary to our default scenario, the SPAs were to survive, lenders could expect a stronger recovery. Conversely, if the project were to lose all of its SPA contracts and LNG export economics were significantly weaker, if the project's non-FTA export license were cancelled, or if construction was deemed unlikely to be successfully completed, recovery could be significantly lower. Outlook We base the stable outlook on our assessment of current construction arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments. We consider an upgrade unlikely during construction, even if the project is fully financed and we upgrade the counterparties, based on the construction, structural, business, and financial risks. After construction, we could raise the rating if performance meets or exceeds our current expectations over the debt's tenor and the reserve account is fully funded. We could lower the rating if major construction problems result in significantly higher costs or a delay in the schedule, if key counterparties' credit quality deteriorates, if the project is not fully funded, or if the credit profile at CQP, which currently caps the SPL rating, deteriorates. Related Criteria And Research -- How Liquefied Natural Gas Markets Around The World Are Adapting To Changing Industry Dynamics, April 20, 2012 -- What's Behind The Boom In Global Liquefied Natural Gas Development?, April 20, 2012 -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List New Ratings Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC Term Loan A BB+/Stable Recovery Rating 3 Rating Withdrawn To From Term Loan B N.R. BB+ (prelim)/Stable Recovery Rating N.R. 3 (prelim)