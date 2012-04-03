April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Express Scripts Holdings' (NYSE: ESRX) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and affirmed the IDRs of Express Scripts Holdings' subsidiaries (Express Scripts, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions, Inc.) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also removed the Negative Ratings Watch and assigned a Negative Rating Outlook to all three IDRs. The rating actions follow ESRX's completion of its $29.1 billion (40% cash/60% stock) acquisition of Medco Health Solutions, Inc (Medco). A complete list of ESRX's ratings can be found at the end of this press release. Rating Rationale: --Fitch believes the acquisition is strategically sound, fits within ESRX's core competencies, offers a portfolio of complimentary ancillary services, and provides potential for gains in efficiencies of scale. --Pro forma and reported leverage are expected to remain above levels generally indicative of its 'BBB' credit rating during the next 12 - 18 months. --ESRX has established a history of leveraging acquisitions, followed by successful integration and rapid deleveraging through debt pay downs with its solid free cash flow generation. Outlook Reflects Increased Leverage & Expected Synergies: The Negative Outlook recognizes the increase in leverage that was needed to complete the transaction. Fitch estimates that ESRX currently (post acquisition) operates with pro forma leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 2.9 times (x) - 3.1x. In order to maintain its 'BBB' ratings, ESRX will need to reduce leverage below 2.0x within 18 months of the transaction's close. The Outlook also incorporates a degree of risk of ESRX not achieving its stated synergies. Key Rating Drivers: The key rating drivers for this credit are leverage measured as total debt-to-EBITDA, EBITDA margins and free cash flow. The 'BBB' leverage range for this credit is approximately 1.5x -2.0x. Margin compression of less than 100 basis points and material free cash flow generation are expected for this rating. In addition, Fitch expects that ESRX will pursue a sound acquisition policy, focusing on targets that have business models aligned with ESRX's core competencies or provide business adjacencies. This is of particular importance in light of the fact that U.S. prescription growth has slowed during the past two years. Outlook for 2012 through 2013: Fitch expects ESRX will generate moderate organic growth during 2012 in 2013 due to the generally soft prescription utilization trends driven by a weak employment environment. However, reported growth will be significantly higher, owing to the acquired Medco business. Integration costs and acquisition-related business mix shifts will likely be more than offset by synergies during the next 18 months. Incorporating the expectation of solid working capital management, Fitch expects free cash flow from the beginning of 2012 through the end of 2013 to be at least $7 billion. Fitch forecasts that ESRX will operate with pro forma leverage between 2.4x - 2.7x during 2012, although reported leverage will be significantly higher. Ultimately, Fitch anticipates that ESRX will reduce leverage below 1.9x by the end of 2013. Strategically Sound: Fitch views the business combination as strategically sound, given the anticipation of significant synergies and the combining of ESRX's expertise in behavioral economics and Medco's strength in the optimization of drug therapy protocols. ESRX stated that $1 billion of net synergies are achievable, given the similar nature of both companies' operations. In addition, ESRX has a demonstrable record of successfully integrating acquisitions and quickly reducing leverage following the transactions. Examples include its acquisitions of NextRx in 2009 and Priority Health in 2005. Integration Risks: Despite ESRX's history of making successful acquisitions, integration risk remains. Medco is a large operation, although much of its activities are similar to those of ESRX. Fitch believes the biggest difference between the two pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) is the degree to which Medco focuses on clinical drug therapy management versus the degree to which ESRX focuses on behavioral economics. Aligning the two strategies will likely be more challenging than integrating the traditional PBM operational activities of mail-order dispensing and claims adjudication. The potential for contract losses is a risk during integration, although ESRX has successfully managed through these issues with past acquisitions. Adequate Liquidity: ESRX generated roughly $2.0 billion in free cash flow during the latest 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2011 and ended with the period with approximately $5.6 billion in cash/short-term investments. This includes the proceeds from a $4.1 notes offering in November 2011, which was executed to partially prefund the Medco acquisition. ESRX had no borrowings against its $750 million revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2013. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had roughly $8.1 billion in debt with approximately $1 billion maturing in 2012, $1.9 billion in 2014, $2.8 billion in 2016, and $500 million in 2019. ESRX current revolver now has a $1.5 billion capacity and matures in August 2016. Assumed Debt and Recent Issuances: In February 2012, ESRX completed a private offering of $3.5 billion of senior unsecured notes with 3-, 5-, and 10-year maturities. The net proceeds from the offering were used to pay a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of Medco. ESRX assumed roughly $3 billion of Medco notes when it completed the acquisition. Fitch believes the senior unsecured debt and borrowings of all three entities (Express Scripts Holding Company, Express Scripts, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions, Inc.) rank equally in right of payments. Incorporating all public debt and bank borrowings, the debt maturity schedule looks roughly like the following. Year $ (millions) 2012 $1,350 2013 $1,400 2014 $2,150 2015 $2,500 2016 $3,750 2017 $1,500 2018 $1,200 2019 $ 500 2020 $ 500 2021 $1,250 2022 $1,000 2041 $ 700 Fitch rates Express Scripts Holdings as follows. Express Scripts Holding Company --IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Express Scripts, Inc. --IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Medco Health Solutions, Inc. --IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.