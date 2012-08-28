(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Gazprombank has demonstrated good loan portfolio diversification and
better-than-sector-average loan-loss experience over the past five years.
-- The bank has also succeeded in increasing the share of its core
banking business, resulting in a reduction in historically high market risk
and improved revenue stability and predictability.
-- We now view Gazprombank's risk position as adequate, and are therefore
raising our ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' and 'ruAAA' from 'BB+/B' and
'ruAA+'.
-- We consider Gazprombank to be a GRE with a high likelihood of
receiving extraordinary government support, granting the long-term rating a
two-notch uplift from the bank's 'bb' SACP.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced
risk profile, good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile should
allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee for
the world in 2012 and 2013.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BB+/B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national scale
rating was raised to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Gazprombank's risk profile has improved
thanks to management's actions to curb the proportion of noncore banking
assets. Over recent years, we have observed a reduction in some of
Gazprombank's large equity stakes in industrial companies, which in our view
previously created significant market risks. We also have noted an increasing
proportion of standard client-driven banking business. We see both trends as
sustainable and corresponding to Gazprombank's strategy to enhance the
stability of its business model and predictability of its earnings. However,
the nature of Gazprombank's business model implies structurally higher market
and interest rate risks than peers', although the difference is now less
marked than in the past.
We have revised our assessment of Gazprombank's risk position to "adequate"
from "moderate". With this, we acknowledge the structurally stronger loan-loss
experience and nonperforming-loan dynamics than the sector average; the
above-sector-average diversification of the corporate loan portfolio; and the
improving quality of the revenue base, with a decreasing share of noncore
items.
The ratings on Gazprombank reflect the 'bb' anchor we apply for commercial
banks operating in Russia, as well as the bank's "adequate" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'.
We continue to view Gazprombank's business model as "adequate". Gazprombank is
the third-largest bank in Russia; however, its market share to some extent is
constrained due to the dominance of Sberbank (not rated) in the Russian
banking industry. Gazprombank provides a broad range of commercial and
investment banking services to many of Russia's leading corporations and
government entities, including, among others, Gazprom and its related
entities. The bank has a large market share of about 6% in total assets, 7% in
total lending, 2% in retail deposits, and about 12% in corporate deposits.
Capital and earnings remain "moderate", and we project the risk-adjusted
capital ratio (RAC) before diversification will be within 5%-6% over the next
18 months, given some capital enhancement measures implemented by the bank,
such as the conversion of subordinated debt into common equity in the first
half of 2012. Our assessments of Gazprombank's funding and liquidity are also
unchanged at "average" and "adequate", respectively.
We also consider Gazprombank to be a government-related entity (GRE) with a
"high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support.
We base this view on our criteria for GREs and on our assessment of
Gazprombank's:
-- "Very important" role for the Russian government. It is a bank of high
systemic importance, playing a significant role in the government's support
initiatives for the domestic banking sector and economy, in addition to its
ongoing role in servicing Gazprom's operations; and
-- "Strong" link with the Russian Federation through ownership by Gazprom
and other related entities, as demonstrated by a consistent track record of
government support.
Based on our methodology for GREs, the long-term rating on Gazprombank
incorporates a two-notch uplift above our assessment of the bank's 'bb' SACP.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced risk
profile, its good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile will
likely allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee
for the world in 2012 and 2013, including in Russia.
We would consider a negative rating action on Gazprombank if aggressive growth
of the loan portfolio put pressure on the current level of capitalization. If
our RAC ratio fell below 5%, we would revise our capital and earnings
assessment to "weak" and lower the long-term rating on the bank. Any departure
in strategy with respect to reduction of market risks or increasing the share
of volatile trading or other nonrecurring operations could also prompt a
negative rating action. Termination of the long-term agreement on strategic
cooperation with Gazprom, substantial changes to the strategy, or other
changes that would weaken Gazprombank's role for or link with the government,
might also lead to a negative rating action.
Ratings upside is limited at this stage. It would necessitate both a
significant improvement in the bank's SACP and in the sovereign's
creditworthiness. Such concurrent improvement in our view is unlikely in the
next 12 months.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb bb-
Anchor bb bb
Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0) Moderate (-1)
Funding Average (0) Average (0)
Liquidity Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Support +2 +2
GRE Support +2 +2
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Gazprombank
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BB+/Stable/B
Russia National Scale ruAAA/--/-- ruAA+/--/--
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/A-3 BB+/B
Senior Unsecured ruAAA ruAA+
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+
Commercial Paper A-3 B
GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+
Subordinated BB+ BB-
GPB Finance PLC
Commercial Paper* A-3 B
*Guaranteed by Gazprombank.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)