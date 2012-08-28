(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings says that periphery corporates are looking to benefit
from diversifying equity market listings, with the aim of further decoupling
from more volatile domestic exchanges and increasing flexibility for investors.
Recent actions to diversify equity market access by Abengoa ('B+'/Stable) with a
likely cross listing in the US highlights this growing trend. Other corporate
actions include CRH ('BBB'/Stable) moving their primary listing to London, and
OHL ('BB-'/Stable) raising funds from listing their LATAM subsidiaries.
"Diversifying equity market listings for periphery corporates is gaining
momentum as internationally focused issuers continue to detach themselves from
domestic economies," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's European Corporate
group. "Funding international diversification has typically started with foreign
debt market issuance, followed by a secondary listing once international
diversification has been well established."
Fitch believes internationally focused periphery corporates with a recognised
presence in foreign debt markets can make a leap into tapping foreign equity
investors. However, this is likely to be limited to those that have a strong
de-linking from their domestic markets.
Whilst a cross listing provides no additional capital, the broadening of the
investor base may act as a stepping stone for a subsidiary IPO and associated
source of cash inflow for repatriation to the periphery parent. There are
numerous examples of periphery corporates using this structure to aid
de-leverage.
Abengoa has sizable activities in the US and a solid track record of unlocking
value from foreign equity markets. In June 2011, Abengoa divested the remaining
shares in Telvent, a US subsidiary listed on the NASDAQ. Furthermore, OHL have
succeeded in using equity market proceeds to manage credit metrics with both
IPOs of its Brazilian and Mexican toll road subsidiaries, the former recently
completely divested to Abertis ('A-'/RWN). Fitch believes the rating impact may
not always be positive. IPO listings of foreign subsidiaries raise concerns over
structural subordination and case-by-case analysis is required.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)