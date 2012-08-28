Aug. 28 - Fitch Ratings has maintained all ratings of Grupo
Posadas S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Posadas) on Rating Watch Negative, pending the
completion of the proposed sale of its South American hotel business. As
previously stated on July 19, 2012, Fitch believes that Posadas' announced
divestiture of its South American assets will benefit the issuer's credit
quality. Posadas expects to use net proceeds of USD$245 million to engage in
liability management. The Negative Rating Watch is likely to be resolved once
the transaction is concluded and proceeds are received. Fitch will then assess
the ratings to reflect the new capital structure and expectations related to
liability management.
On a pro forma basis under IFRS, using last 12 months as of June 30, 2012,
Posadas' leverage ratios should improve. Adjusted debt to EBITDAR should
approach 5.0x from 7.1x, and total debt to EBITDA should approximate 4.1x from
7.1x. If non-recurrent items of the fourth quarter of 2011 related to the
vacation club and Ampersand are added back, adjusted total debt to EBITDAR
should further improve to 4.0x, approximating historical levels.
The divestiture will boost liquidity but will also result in the loss of some
geographical diversification. These assets have historically generated close to
14% of consolidated revenues and EBITDA, but during 2011, South American EBITDA
was 19% of consolidated EBITDA due to the non-recurrent items mentioned above.
On July 16, Posadas announced that it had reached an agreement with Accor S.A.
to sell its South American operations for US$275 million. These assets include
15 hotels operating under the Caesar's Park and Caesar's Business brands. The
transaction is expected to close by year-end.
Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business position, strong
brand name and multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by
increased leverage, and exposure to currency fluctuation which can pressure
liquidity, and industry cyclicality. Posadas' presence in all major urban and
coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product offering and quality brand image
have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry average in Mexico.
The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to target domestic and
international business travelers of different income levels as well as tourists,
diversifying its revenue base.
The following ratings remain on Negative Watch:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B-';
--Foreign currency IDR 'B-';
--National scale rating 'B+(mex)';
--USD200 million senior notes due 2015 'B-/RR4';
--MXN2.25 billion Certificados Bursatiles issuance Posadas08 due 2013 'B+(mex)'.
