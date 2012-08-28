Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following two multifamily project bonds supported by Florida Housing Finance Corporation's affordable housing guarantee fund (the fund or the GF) at 'A-': --Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Westwood Apartments) housing revenue bonds series 2001 A-1 & A-2; --Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Wyndham Place Apartments) housing revenue bonds series 2000 W-1 & W-2. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The two multifamily housing bonds listed above are each secured by an individual project mortgage. The mortgages are insured by the GF and upon the event of a mortgage default and subsequent timely filing of an insurance claim with the GF, the mortgage proceeds are provided to the trustee. The bonds are also secured by the individual trust indenture's available assets, including funds in the debt service reserve and bond funds, which, when combined with the mortgage insurance proceeds, provide adequate amounts to redeem the respective bonds in full and pay accrued interest in a mortgage default scenario. KEY RATING DRIVERS GUARANTEE FUND RATING: The bonds' ratings and Outlooks primarily reflect the rating of the GF (currently rated 'A-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) given that the GF insures the project mortgage amounts (for more information on the GF rating, please see the Fitch press release dated June 8, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). The bonds' ratings also take into account that each bond series has the following: trust indenture security provisions detailing the instructions for the timely filing of insurance claims; sufficient liquidity to cover missed mortgage payments; and adequate asset-parity to redeem bonds in the case of a mortgage default. FULLY FUNDED DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: Each bond is secured by a debt service reserve fund invested in a Guaranteed Investment Contract (GIC). Both debt service reserve funds are fully funded. ASSET PARITY RATIO: A review of the asset/liability parity ratios for each transaction demonstrated sufficient overcollateralization to fully redeem bonds in the event of a mortgage default. STRUCTURAL MODIFICATION: Revised cash flows for each series demonstrated sufficient asset parity following a loan modification. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION GUARANTEE FUND DOWNGRADE: A downgrade of the GF rating would cause a corresponding downgrade of the bonds' ratings. DEBT SERVICE RESERVE DEPLETION: If the debt service reserve were tapped and not replenished for either of the bond series, there could be a negative rating action on that individual bond rating. FUTURE TRANSACTION MODIFICATION: Any structural modifications that would render available assets to be less than 101% of the bond amount for either series of bonds could negatively impact that rating. CREDIT PROFILE The bond series were placed on Rating Watch Negative in August 2011 because an initial review of the trust assets demonstrated insufficient asset parity (asset/debt) ratios for the current rating level. Subsequent to that review, the developments were approved to receive the second round of funding under the State Apartment Incentive Loan Funding for Extremely Low-Income (SAIL ELI) program. The funding was used to redeem a portion of the bonds. Fitch has reviewed the revised cash flows following the bond redemption and loan modification. The revised cash flows maintain an asset parity ratio above 101% for the remaining term of the bonds, which is the basis for the removal from Rating Watch Negative. Additionally, both bond series have fully funded debt service reserves invested in highly-rated GICs. Part of Fitch's surveillance review for single-asset multifamily bond issuances with a mortgage guarantee involves an asset parity test to confirm that available assets would exceed bond liabilities in the case of a mortgage default. The asset parity is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of total program pledged assets (which includes the guaranteed mortgage and amounts on deposit in reserves) by the total amount of bonds outstanding. A typical single-asset multifamily transaction with a mortgage guarantee maintains an asset parity ratio of no less than 101% throughout the term of the bonds. For more information regarding Fitch's rating analysis for single-asset multifamily transactions backed by a mortgage guarantee, please see the press release 'Fitch Affirms 51 MF Project Bonds Supported by FL Hsg Guarantee Fund at 'A-'; Outlook Stable' dated July 10, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com.