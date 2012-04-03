April 3 - According to Fitch Ratings, Molson Coors' (rated 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) entry into developing markets through the acquisition of Central European brewer StarBev announced today does little to challenge the stronger position that global European-based brewers ABI ('A-'; Stable Outlook), SABMiller ('BBB+'; Stable Outlook), Carlsberg Breweries ('BBB+'; Stable Outlook) and Heineken (Not Rated) have already achieved in the consolidating global beer industry. Fitch notes that ABI and Heineken would have somehow stretched their balance sheets with a USD3.5 billion outlay but did have the financial means to consider an acquisition of StarBev. However, neither company has bid more aggressively than Molson Coors, signaling more limited strategic relevance of this asset for them. In the larger markets where it operates, StarBev only holds number two or, more often, number three positions and those markets are moderately to strongly competitive due to the presence of several competitors. On the other hand, a move by SABMiller or Carlsberg was not expected, given the more limited financial headroom of the two companies respectively due to the recently completed over USD11 billion acquisition of Foster's and the intention to buy out the Baltika minorities announced this February. Fitch believes that by not having made a move on StarBev themselves, ABI and Heineken have demonstrated commitment to maintaining leverage within a moderate level and have also likely chosen to save their financial headroom for more attractive acquisition targets, particularly companies that enjoy positions in duopolistic markets or companies in which they have already built a strategic equity participation. As a reference, ABI has a stake in Grupo Modelo in Mexico; Heineken in United Breweries in India and CCU in Chile; SABMiller has joint venture with Castel in Africa and co-ownership of Snow Brands in China; Carlsberg has a stake in Chongqing in China. Conversely, Molson Coors, which has so far focused on the US, Canada and the UK - some of the most mature beer markets in the world - and, particularly after three years of volume decline in the US, has a greater incentive to look for growth elsewhere. Finally, the already good positions that leading global brewers already have in this part of the world, assisted often by ample marketing budgets, reassures Fitch that Molson Coors' entry into the region is not a game changer in terms of competitive pressure for European-based brewers. In particular, Fitch notes ABI, Carlsberg, and SABMiller/ Efes' important market shares in Russia and Ukraine, as well as SABMiller and Heineken's leadership in several Central European countries.