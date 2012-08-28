(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the city of Lincoln,
NE Lincoln Electric System's (LES, or the system) $150 million electric system
revenue commercial paper (CP) bank note. The rating on the bank note, which is a
promissory note evidencing LES's obligation to the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd. for any draws made on a $150 million revolving credit facility, is based on
LES's long-term rating.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bank note is secured by net revenues of the system, subject solely to the
prior payment of LES's senior-lien debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG SERVICE TERRITORY: LES is a vertically-integrated, retail electric
provider serving 129,163 customers in a strong, stable service territory
exhibiting very low unemployment rates.
LOW RATES: LES's retail rates are regularly among the lowest in the nation,
which provides considerable financial flexibility to manage ongoing business
operations and unplanned risks. Rate increases require the approval of the city
council, which adds a layer of complexity. However, the relationship between LES
and the council appears constructive, as regular, measured rate increases have
been approved nearly every year.
STABLE FINANCIAL METRICS: Financial metrics, including an average of 2.0x debt
service coverage, are very stable and in line with rating category medians.
NEW LIQUIDITY TARGET: A new liquidity target based on 10 years of budget data
and simulations of various risks prudently sets a daily minimum for cash on
hand. Cash balances will ultimately be lower under the new policy. However, the
historical stability of LES's financial operations, including its relatively
less volatile coal-centered fuel supply, provides comfort.
SUFFICIENT CAPACITY: LES has sufficient capacity to meet current and projected
power needs through 2025. A preponderance of coal-fired generation could
ultimately add costs, given current and proposed environmental regulations.
However, LES's low rates provide considerable headroom to manage any additional
expenses.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: LES is proactive in risk management, forecasting, and
disclosure; evidence of its success is the system's stable, strong financial
position.
CREDIT PROFILE
LES uses its $150 million CP program for interim funding of capital needs. The
program, which had $22 million of available capacity at Dec. 31, 2011, is
supported by LES's internal liquidity, which includes a three-year, $150 million
revolving credit agreement with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (IDRs rated
'A-/F1' by Fitch) that will replace an expiring facility with National Australia
Bank, Ltd. (IDRs rated 'AA-/F1+') on Aug. 29, 2012.
The $150 million credit facility matches the maximum borrowable amount of the CP
program, which is required by the ordinance authorizing LES's use of CP. In
addition, proceeds of the credit facility are limited as to use; LES may only
use a draw to repay outstanding CP principal.
The unlikely occurrence of an accelerated term loan repayment under the
revolving credit agreement could cause LES short-term financial pressure.
However, LES would likely refinance any such obligation with long-term debt and
use available cash balances for interim funding needs. Fitch believes that the
system's very low rates provide considerable headroom for such purposes.
FULL REPORT
For more information on LES, see Fitch's full report dated June 14, 2012 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)