Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the city of Lincoln, NE Lincoln Electric System's (LES, or the system) $150 million electric system revenue commercial paper (CP) bank note. The rating on the bank note, which is a promissory note evidencing LES's obligation to the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. for any draws made on a $150 million revolving credit facility, is based on LES's long-term rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bank note is secured by net revenues of the system, subject solely to the prior payment of LES's senior-lien debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG SERVICE TERRITORY: LES is a vertically-integrated, retail electric provider serving 129,163 customers in a strong, stable service territory exhibiting very low unemployment rates. LOW RATES: LES's retail rates are regularly among the lowest in the nation, which provides considerable financial flexibility to manage ongoing business operations and unplanned risks. Rate increases require the approval of the city council, which adds a layer of complexity. However, the relationship between LES and the council appears constructive, as regular, measured rate increases have been approved nearly every year. STABLE FINANCIAL METRICS: Financial metrics, including an average of 2.0x debt service coverage, are very stable and in line with rating category medians. NEW LIQUIDITY TARGET: A new liquidity target based on 10 years of budget data and simulations of various risks prudently sets a daily minimum for cash on hand. Cash balances will ultimately be lower under the new policy. However, the historical stability of LES's financial operations, including its relatively less volatile coal-centered fuel supply, provides comfort. SUFFICIENT CAPACITY: LES has sufficient capacity to meet current and projected power needs through 2025. A preponderance of coal-fired generation could ultimately add costs, given current and proposed environmental regulations. However, LES's low rates provide considerable headroom to manage any additional expenses. STRONG MANAGEMENT: LES is proactive in risk management, forecasting, and disclosure; evidence of its success is the system's stable, strong financial position. CREDIT PROFILE LES uses its $150 million CP program for interim funding of capital needs. The program, which had $22 million of available capacity at Dec. 31, 2011, is supported by LES's internal liquidity, which includes a three-year, $150 million revolving credit agreement with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (IDRs rated 'A-/F1' by Fitch) that will replace an expiring facility with National Australia Bank, Ltd. (IDRs rated 'AA-/F1+') on Aug. 29, 2012. The $150 million credit facility matches the maximum borrowable amount of the CP program, which is required by the ordinance authorizing LES's use of CP. In addition, proceeds of the credit facility are limited as to use; LES may only use a draw to repay outstanding CP principal. The unlikely occurrence of an accelerated term loan repayment under the revolving credit agreement could cause LES short-term financial pressure. However, LES would likely refinance any such obligation with long-term debt and use available cash balances for interim funding needs. Fitch believes that the system's very low rates provide considerable headroom for such purposes. FULL REPORT For more information on LES, see Fitch's full report dated June 14, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)