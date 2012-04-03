OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2007-WHALE8, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- We also raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates based on our revised valuation of the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan. -- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes, including the three "LP" raked certificates (based on our revised valuation of the Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan), from the same transaction. -- We downgraded the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. -- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five floating-rate interest-only loans in the pool and one REO asset, three of which are currently with the special servicers. Our analysis also considered the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing risk. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2007-WHALE8, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we raised our ratings on the four "AP" raked certificates and affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining five floating-rate interest-only loans in the pool ($1.286 billion, 96.2% of the pooled trust balance) and one REO asset ($51.0 million, 3.8%). Three of these loans ($184.8 million, 13.8%) are currently with the special servicers, including the James Hotel loan ($55.0 million, 4.1%), which was recently transferred on March 12, 2012, subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report. Our analysis also considered the deal structure, the monthly interest shortfalls affecting the trust, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing risk associated with the two largest performing loans ($1.098 billion, 82.2%) that are scheduled to mature in May 2012 and June 2012. The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one ($55.0 million, 4.1%) of the three specially serviced assets ($184.8 million, 13.8%). We lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. The raised ratings on the "AP" raked certificates reflect our revaluation of the Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan. The "AP" raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our ratings on the class "LP" raked certificates based on our revised valuation of the Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan. The "LP" raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of five floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR and one real estate owned (REO) asset with a pooled trust balance of $1.336 billion and a trust balance of $1.5 billion. The reported one-month LIBOR was 0.249% per the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report. LODGING COLLATERAL Lodging properties secure four loans and one REO asset totaling $1.283 billion (96.0% of the pooled trust balance). We based our lodging analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as available Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. Details of these assets are as follows: The LXR Hospitality Pool loan is the largest asset in the pool and the largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist due to depressed net operating income (NOI), which the borrower has reported for the past three years. According to the master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), one property has been released since issuance. The remaining collateral consists of 12 full-service resort hotels totaling 4,746 rooms in Florida, California, New York, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $1.267 billion, which is split into a $948.3 million senior pooled component (70.9% of the pooled trust balance), a $123.8 million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the "LXR" raked certificates (not rated by Standard & Poor's), and a $194.9 million nontrust junior participation interest. In addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $609.2 million. The loan matures on May 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a combined debt service coverage (DSC) of 5.79x for the trust balance and 70.1% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 11.5%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging from 146.8% to 195.7%. The Longhouse Hospitality Pool loan is the second-largest asset in the pool and the second-largest loan on Well Fargo's watchlist due to impending maturity. The loan is secured by 42 extended-stay hotels totaling 5,600 rooms in 11 states throughout the Southeast and Southwest U.S. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $165.0 million that comprises a $150.0 million senior pooled component (11.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a $15.0 million subordinate nonpooled component raked to the "LP" certificates. In addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $155.0 million. The loan matures on June 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. The borrower has reported declining NOI for the past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 7.19x for the trust balance and 54.8% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a capitalization rate of 12.0%, yielded stressed in-trust LTV ratios ranging from 104.4% to 171.2%. Consequently, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the "LP" raked certificates. The Ashford Hospitality Pool 7 loan is the third-largest asset in the pool and the largest asset with the special servicer. According to Wells Fargo, eight properties have been released since issuance. The remaining collateral consists of two extended-stay, four limited-service, and four full-service hotels totaling 1,532 rooms in Nevada, Florida, New Mexico, Maryland, Alabama, Ohio, and Georgia. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $94.9 million, which is split into a $78.8 million senior pooled component (5.9% of the pooled trust balance) and a $16.1 million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the "AP" raked certificates. In addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $72.3 million. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to Five Mile Capital Real Estate Advisors LLC (FMCREA), one of the two special servicers for this transaction, on June 28, 2011, for imminent default after the borrower requested for a loan modification and extension. The loan matures on May 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. FMCREA has had discussions with the borrower where they stated they are working on a refinancing, which will pay-off the debt at par by maturity. Wells Fargo indicated that there is a curtailment reserve account totaling $22.8 million (as of Feb. 14, 2012) that serves as an additional security interest for the trust. The borrower reported improved net cash flow for the overall hotel properties in the past three years. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 10.84x for the trust balance as of year-end 2010, and 68.9% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 11.2%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 77.6%. The improved property performance, together with the $22.8 million curtailment reserve, contributed to our upgrades of the "AP" raked certificates. The James Hotel loan is the fourth-largest asset in the pool and the second-largest asset with the special servicer. The loan is secured by a 17-story full-service hotel located one block west of Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The hotel includes 297 guestrooms, 5,700 sq. ft. of meeting space, a restaurant, and a lounge. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $125.0 million, which is split into a $55.0 million senior pooled component (4.1%) and a $70.0 million nontrust junior participation interest. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to the special servicer, Wells Fargo, on March 12, 2012, for imminent default (subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report). The loan matures on April 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. Wells Fargo reported a DSC of 6.96x for the trust balance and 77.1% occupancy for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a capitalization rate of 11.0%, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio that is significantly above 100%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Four Seasons Nevis asset, the smallest asset in the pool, consists of a 196-room full-service hotel in Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies. The asset has a whole-loan balance of $126.7 million, which is split into a $51.0 million senior pooled component (3.8%), a $7.4 million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the "FSN" raked certificates, and a $68.3 million nontrust junior participation interest. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, Wells Fargo, on Oct. 23, 2008, and the property became REO on May 27, 2010. Wells Fargo reported a 42.0% occupancy for year-end 2011, and the property's cash flows were insufficient to pay operating expenses. Wells Fargo indicated that it is focusing on stabilizing the property before marketing it for sale. Our adjusted valuation, which considered the October 2011 appraisal valued at $124.0 million, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 87.9%. We previously downgraded the "FSN" raked certificates to 'D (sf)' due to recurring interest shortfalls. The remaining loan, the Southeast Multifamily Pool loan, the second-smallest asset in the pool, has a pooled trust balance of $53.8 million (4.0%) and a whole-loan balance of $71.7 million. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the years ended 2010 and 2011, and the borrower's 2012 budgets, as well as the December 2011 rent rolls. According to Wells Fargo, three properties have been released since issuance. The remaining collateral consists of seven multifamily apartment complexes totaling 1,692 units in the Southeast U.S. In addition, the borrower's equity interests in the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $11.9 million. According to the master servicer, a loan modification took place on April 18, 2011, and the loan's maturity was extended to March 9, 2014, with two one-year extension options not to exceed beyond June 9, 2015. The terms of the modification and extension also include, among other things, the assumption of the whole loan by an affiliate of the mezzanine lender. Wells Fargo reported an in-trust DSC of 5.46x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 76.8% occupancy as of year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation using a capitalization rate of 8.25% yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 153.1%. RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-2 B+ (sf) BB+ (sf) 28.30 B CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 23.69 H D (sf) CCC- (sf) 2.08 RATINGS RAISED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) AP-1 BB+ (sf) B+ (sf) N/A AP-2 BB (sf) B (sf) N/A AP-3 B+ (sf) B- (sf) N/A AP-4 B (sf) CCC+ (sf) N/A RATINGS AFFIRMED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-WHALE8 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-1 A+ (sf) 54.13 C CCC+ (sf) 20.14 D CCC (sf) 14.82 E CCC- (sf) 11.33 F CCC- (sf) 7.85 G CCC- (sf) 4.36 LP-1 CCC- (sf) N/A LP-2 CCC- (sf) N/A LP-3 CCC- (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.