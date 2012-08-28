(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Grenada's high levels of fiscal and external indebtedness constrain the ratings. -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada. -- We have revised our methodology for linking short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. Based on the application of the revised criteria, we are raising our short-term ratings on Grenada to 'B' from 'C'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that upside potential from recently enacted reforms balances downside risks from the external environment. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada. The outlook remains stable. We also raised our short-term ratings on Grenada to 'B' from 'C'. Rationale In our view, several factors constrain the 'B-' rating on Grenada, including its high net general government debt--expected to reach 80% of GDP this year--and the high external share of public debt, weak external liquidity, structurally high current account deficits, externally dependent economic growth prospects, and weak political institutions. The Grenadian economy continues to recover modestly. We expect moderate economic growth of 1.5% in 2012, raising per capita GDP to $8,200, and moderate average annual inflation of 3%. Stay-over tourist arrivals increased 7% in 2011, and nutmeg production doubled, reflecting gradual recovery from hurricane damage in 2004 and 2005. The risk of potential economic deterioration in the U.S. or Europe--important sources of tourist revenues and foreign investment--would increase economic stress on the Grenadian economy. Risks from Grenada's external debt remain high. Its external debt net of liquid assets exceeded 200% of current account receipts--a ratio that is higher than those of many Caribbean peers. Lack of capital market access limits the government's external financing sources to official entities. External liquidity risk is high because of structural current account deficits, which were reported at more than 20% of GDP. Grenada's significant external financing needs will approach 190% of current account receipts and usable reserves this year, and we expect this will be financed by official loans and grants. As is common with small open economies, Grenada's external accounts are reported with a lag because stocks and flows are difficult to reconcile. Grenada is part of the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Although membership constrains Grenada's own monetary flexibility (as is the case with any monetary union), we note that the arrangement has provided members stable monetary and financial conditions since 1983. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has maintained a fixed parity of 2.7 ECCB dollars to US$1.00 since inception, even during periods of severe fiscal stress for some of its members. We view financial sector conditions in Grenada as better than the zone as a whole, and we note that the ECCB was able to close financier Capital Bank in 2008 without any systemic spillover effects. We expect the general government deficit to approach 5% of GDP in 2012, largely because of an increase in government capital expenditure toward 10% of GDP that follows three years of low public-sector investment and a decline in construction-sector employment. The government expects to finance 50% of the capital budget from local revenue and treasury bills, 25% from grants, and 25% from official loans. Debt service costs will be an estimated 14% of revenues this year and will rise over the next few years as the interest coupon on Grenada's consolidated bond due in 2025 (currently 4.5%) steps up incrementally. The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that--unlike some other Caribbean nations--the servicing of the Grenadian government's commercial external debt will not become an issue in the general election, which must be called by mid-2013 and may be called this year. We could lower the ratings if funding becomes more difficult either for the government borrowing requirement or for the nation's external financing needs. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the government raises its primary fiscal balance so that its debt is placed on a downward trajectory and the country's weak external position strengthens. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Grenada, Aug. 31, 2011 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Grenada Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Stable/B B-/Stable/C Ratings Affirmed Grenada Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB- Senior Unsecured Local Currency B- Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)