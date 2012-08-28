(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Grenada's high levels of fiscal and external indebtedness constrain
the ratings.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Grenada.
-- We have revised our methodology for linking short-term and long-term
ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. Based on the application of the
revised criteria, we are raising our short-term ratings on Grenada to 'B' from
'C'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that upside potential from
recently enacted reforms balances downside risks from the external environment.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada. The
outlook remains stable. We also raised our short-term ratings on Grenada to
'B' from 'C'.
Rationale
In our view, several factors constrain the 'B-' rating on Grenada, including
its high net general government debt--expected to reach 80% of GDP this
year--and the high external share of public debt, weak external liquidity,
structurally high current account deficits, externally dependent economic
growth prospects, and weak political institutions.
The Grenadian economy continues to recover modestly. We expect moderate
economic growth of 1.5% in 2012, raising per capita GDP to $8,200, and
moderate average annual inflation of 3%. Stay-over tourist arrivals increased
7% in 2011, and nutmeg production doubled, reflecting gradual recovery from
hurricane damage in 2004 and 2005. The risk of potential economic
deterioration in the U.S. or Europe--important sources of tourist revenues and
foreign investment--would increase economic stress on the Grenadian economy.
Risks from Grenada's external debt remain high. Its external debt net of
liquid assets exceeded 200% of current account receipts--a ratio that is
higher than those of many Caribbean peers. Lack of capital market access
limits the government's external financing sources to official entities.
External liquidity risk is high because of structural current account
deficits, which were reported at more than 20% of GDP. Grenada's significant
external financing needs will approach 190% of current account receipts and
usable reserves this year, and we expect this will be financed by official
loans and grants. As is common with small open economies, Grenada's external
accounts are reported with a lag because stocks and flows are difficult to
reconcile.
Grenada is part of the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Although
membership constrains Grenada's own monetary flexibility (as is the case with
any monetary union), we note that the arrangement has provided members stable
monetary and financial conditions since 1983. The Eastern Caribbean Central
Bank (ECCB) has maintained a fixed parity of 2.7 ECCB dollars to US$1.00 since
inception, even during periods of severe fiscal stress for some of its
members. We view financial sector conditions in Grenada as better than the
zone as a whole, and we note that the ECCB was able to close financier Capital
Bank in 2008 without any systemic spillover effects.
We expect the general government deficit to approach 5% of GDP in 2012,
largely because of an increase in government capital expenditure toward 10% of
GDP that follows three years of low public-sector investment and a decline in
construction-sector employment. The government expects to finance 50% of the
capital budget from local revenue and treasury bills, 25% from grants, and 25%
from official loans. Debt service costs will be an estimated 14% of revenues
this year and will rise over the next few years as the interest coupon on
Grenada's consolidated bond due in 2025 (currently 4.5%) steps up
incrementally.
The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision
of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term
ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term
rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the
sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to
corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that--unlike some other Caribbean
nations--the servicing of the Grenadian government's commercial external debt
will not become an issue in the general election, which must be called by
mid-2013 and may be called this year. We could lower the ratings if funding
becomes more difficult either for the government borrowing requirement or for
the nation's external financing needs. Conversely, we could raise the ratings
if the government raises its primary fiscal balance so that its debt is placed
on a downward trajectory and the country's weak external position strengthens.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Grenada
Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Stable/B B-/Stable/C
Ratings Affirmed
Grenada
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB-
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency B-
Recovery Rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)