April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Warsaw, Ind.-based medical products manufacturer Biomet Inc. (B+/Stable/--) are
not affected by the company's binding offer to acquire DePuy Orthopaedics Inc.
for approximately $280 million in cash. The acquisition is generally in line
with our expectations and will expand Biomet's offerings in trauma, sports, and
extremities. Also, Biomet had about $384 million of cash as of Nov. 30, 2011,
which should allow the company to fund the acquisition without altering our view
of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
Our ratings on Biomet Inc. overwhelmingly reflect our expectation for minimal
debt reduction, given our fiscal 2012 forecast for adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 10%, well under the less than
12% guideline for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We believe this
key debt protection measure will not improve because we do not expect
meaningful revenue growth in 2012 (low- to mid- single digits) and we expect
relatively flat margins, constraining both EBITDA expansion and improvement in
cash flows. We view its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" but see
the business risk as "satisfactory".
Biomet's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects the relatively stable
nature of the orthopedic products industry. Biomet designs, manufactures, and
markets products primarily for musculoskeletal medical specialists in surgical
and nonsurgical therapy. The company's product portfolio encompasses
reconstructive products (76% of 2011 revenues), fixation devices (9%), spinal
products (8%), and other products (7%). While Biomet operates predominantly
within the orthopedic space, we believe it has a relatively full product
offering. Biomet is the No. 4 participant in reconstructive products, where it
competes with materially larger Zimmer Holdings Inc., Stryker Corp., and
Johnson & Johnson's DePuy division. Still, surgeons are generally loyal to
known and proven products, sales force relationships are sticky, and product
innovations are of an evolutionary nature. Growth is generally more a function
of total market demand rather than redistribution of market share.