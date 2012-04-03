Overview -- U.S.-based oil and natural gas company Everest Acquisition LLC (Everest) has announced a $500 million senior secured notes issue, a $500 million senior secured term loan and a $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering to partially fund its acquisition of the oil and gas assets of El Paso Corp. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Everest Acquisition LLC, a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating to the senior secured notes and term loan, and a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the senior unsecured notes. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's solid hedging position in 2012, adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil production. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Houston-based Everest Acquisition LLC (to be renamed EP Energy LLC upon closing of the acquisition). The outlook is stable. We also assigned a preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $500 million senior secured notes and its $500 million senior secured term loan. We assigned this debt a '2' preliminary recovery rating, which indicates our expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) to Everest's planned $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes. The preliminary recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the debt offerings will be used to partially fund the acquisition of El Paso Corp.'s (BB/Stable/--) exploration and production subsidiary by a group of private investors for $7.15 billion plus fees and expenses. The remaining purchase price will be financed by drawing down a portion of the company's proposed $2.0 billion reserve-based credit facility and equity from the sponsors (Apollo Global Management LLC, Riverstone Holdings LLC, Access Industries and Korea National Oil Corp.) The notes and term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance Inc. (to be renamed EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition). Rationale The ratings on Everest Acquisition LLC reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The ratings incorporate the company's medium size and scale, its meaningful exposure to natural gas (70% of proven reserves and about 85% of 2011 production), its relatively high leverage versus peers, and its position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's good hedging position (equivalent to 70% of last year's natural gas production in 2012 and 30% in 2013), adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to oil production. Standard & Poor's views Everest's business profile as fair given its medium size, strong reserve replacement metrics, high proportion of natural gas reserves, and relatively high proportion of proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves that require additional spending to bring to production. Everest's proven reserve base at year-end 2011 was nearly 4.0 Tcfe, 70% natural gas and 51% proved developed. The company has replaced nearly 300% of its production, on average, over the past three years, driven largely by growth in the dry gas Haynesville shale, which now accounts for about one-quarter of Everest's proven reserves and 35% of its current production. At current natural gas prices (below $2.50/MMBtu), unhedged returns in the Haynesville shale are marginal, and Everest has suspended drilling activity in the play. In fact, given the pricing discrepancy between oil and natural gas, Everest has allocated nearly 90% of this year's $1.5 billion capital budget toward oil projects, primarily in the Altamont field (Utah), Eagle Ford shale (Texas), Wolcamp shale (Texas) and Wilcox play (Louisiana). About 60% of the budget has been allocated to the Eagle Ford shale, where the company holds 157,000 net acres and plans to drill 88 wells. Based on Standard & Poor's oil and natural gas price assumptions of $85/bbl and $3/mmbtu, respectively, in 2012, we project the company will spend about $1.3 billion, which should keep total production essentially flat with 2011. However, we expect oil production to increase as a percentage of total volumes in 2012. Everest's cost structure is in line with the other onshore natural gas-weighted companies in its rating category, with all-in costs (defined as cash operating costs plus 3-year average finding and development costs) estimated at about $3.6/mcfe (versus about $2.5-5/mcfe for its peers). Cash operating costs (lease operating expense, production taxes and cash general and administrative expense) were competitive at just under $2/mcfe, while three-year average finding and development (F&D) costs were about $1.6/mcfe. Going forward, we expect all-in costs to increase as the company shifts to oil production, but the higher revenues from oil should more than offset cost increases. We view Everest's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its above-average debt leverage and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's price assumptions for oil and natural gas of $85/bbl and $3.00/mcf, respectively, in 2012, and incorporating the company's favorable hedges, we project 2012 EBITDAX of $1.2 billion and FFO of $900 million. We estimate that Everest will outspend FFO by nearly $400 million in 2012, but we believe that current liquidity will be sufficient to fund this gap (see Liquidity section below). At the closing of the acquisition, Everest's total debt will be about $4.4 billion, including our adjustments for future abandonment liabilities and operating leases, resulting in an initial 3.5x debt/EBITDAX on a trailing 12 month basis. We forecast total debt to EBITDAX to reach 3.8x at year-end 2012, which is at the high end of our expected range for the rating category, and drop to 3.6x at year-end 2013 as the company shifts to a greater proportion of oil production. Liquidity We view Everest's liquidity as "Adequate". Key elements of Everest's liquidity profile include: -- Upon closing of the acquisition and financing, Everest will have availability of about $1.2 billion on a proposed $2.0 billion credit facility maturing in 2017. -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the proposed facility's financial covenant, which will likely require Everest to maintain a debt/EBITDAX ratio of less than 5.0x in year one and less than 4.75x in year two. -- We project the company will outspend FFO by $400 million in 2012, which will be funded by drawing down the reserve-based credit facility. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Everest, to be published shortly. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Everest's strong natural gas hedge position for 2012, adequate liquidity, and the growing proportion of oil in its production mix. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's relatively high debt leverage for the rating category, and its exposure to weak natural gas prices. We could lower the rating if Everest's debt/EBITDAX ratio exceeds 4.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur if oil production does not ramp up as anticipated, or if natural gas prices decline further in 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Prices Unchanged, Jan. 18, 2012 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Stable Everest Acquisition LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-(prelim)/Stable/-- $500 mil sr secd nts* BB(prelim) Recovery rating 2(prelim) $500 mil sr secd term loan* BB(prelim) Recovery rating 2(prelim) $2.5 bil sr unsecured notes* B(prelim) Recovery rating 6(prelim) *The notes and term loan will be co-issued by Everest Acquisition Finance Inc. (to be renamed EP Energy Finance Inc. upon closing of the acquisition). Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 