Overview
-- On Aug. 27, 2012, we revised to positive from stable our outlooks on
Volkswagen AG (VW AG) and its subsidiary Volkswagen Bank AG (VW Bank), the 50%
owner of LeasePlan Corporation N.V (LeasePlan).
-- We view LeasePlan as a strategically important subsidiary of VW Bank,
and therefore believe that the bank would receive extraordinary support from
its owner in case of need.
-- We are revising the outlook on LeasePlan to positive from stable and
affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the bank.
-- The positive outlook mirrors that on LeasePlan's direct and ultimate
parent, VW Bank.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
LeasePlan Corporation N.V (LeasePlan) to positive from stable and affirmed its
'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the same action on German automotive group
Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Positive/A-2) and its core captive finance arm
Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank; A-/Positive/A-2), Leaseplan's direct 50% owner
(see "Volkswagen AG Outlook To Positive On Porsche Integration And Strong
Operating Performance; Ratings Affirmed At 'A-/A-2'," published on Aug. 27,
2012).
We consider LeasePlan to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of VW Bank,
because it is a significant earnings contributor to its parent, and provides
material business and geographic diversity to VW Bank's purely captive
business model. In addition, we believe that VW Bank would provide
extraordinary support to LeasePlan in case of stress, as it has done in the
past, although we don't believe such support will be needed in the foreseeable
future. Although our assessment of potential group support could lead to three
notches of uplift over LeasePlan's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP),
we currently limit the uplift to two notches because we do not equalize the
ratings on a "strategically important" subsidiary with the ratings on its
parent, according to our criteria. The outlook revision indicates that we
would upgrade LeasePlan by one notch following an upgrade of VW Bank, because
we would start factoring in the three notches of group support we generally
assign to "strategically important" subsidiaries.
The remaining 50% stake in LeasePlan is owned by Fleet Investment B.V (not
rated), the investment vehicle of Mr. Friedrich Von Metzler, a prominent
German banker. However, we view this as financial participation and therefore
consider that support is derived exclusively from VW Bank.
Our ratings on LeasePlan reflect its 'bbb+' anchor, which we assess based on a
blended approach of economic risk in the countries where LeasePlan operates.
The ratings also reflect our assessment of the bank's "weak" business
position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
Outlook
The positive outlook on LeasePlan mirrors that on its 50%-parent VW Bank.
An upgrade of VW Bank would likely result in an upgrade of LeasePlan, assuming
no changes in LeasePlan's SACP, because we would factor in an extra notch of
parental support into our ratings on the bank.
We would likely revise our outlook on LeasePlan to stable if the bank is
unable to maintain its currently strong capitalization. This could result from
higher residual value adjustments than we currently expect that would weaken
earnings, or more aggressive capital management, notably if the bank enters
into acquisitions. Any weakening of LeasePlan's current liquidity metrics
would also weigh negatively on the ratings. We view LeasePlan's conservative
liquidity management as crucial to its credit quality, because we expect the
bank's funding profile to remain wholesale-oriented and foresee continued
tensions in the funding markets in 2012-2013.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support +2
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Volkswagen AG Outlook To Positive On Porsche Integration And Strong
Operating Performance; Ratings Affirmed At 'A-/A-2', Aug. 27, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Commercial Paper A-2
LeasePlan Australia Ltd.
Senior Unsecured* BBB+
Commercial Paper* A-2
LeasePlan Finance N.V. (Dublin Branch)
Senior Unsecured* BBB+
Commercial Paper* A-2
LeasePlan New Zealand Ltd.
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)