Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level
rating on New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Pharma
Inc.'s term loan facility to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised its recovery rating
on the facility to '3' from '2'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our
expectations of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for debt holders in the event
of a default.
This rating action follows the company's announcement that it is expanding its
senior secured term loan by US$200 million, the proceeds of which will be used
to refinance its existing 12.75% senior unsecured notes.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating, and
'3' recovery rating, to the company's proposed incremental US$200 million
senior secured term loan B.
In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating on Aptalis. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Aptalis (formerly Axcan Intermediate Holdings Inc.) reflect
what Standard & Poor's sees as the company's weak business risk profile,
aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity. The company is
susceptible to competition and regulatory changes in its narrow focus on
gastroenterology and cystic fibrosis treatments and the need to efficiently
integrate its recent acquisitions. These risks are somewhat offset by its
relatively diverse product portfolio. Aptalis maintains an aggressive
financial risk profile, highlighted by its heavy debt burden, following the
company's mainly debt-financed acquisition of Eurand N.V. in early 2011.
Aptalis specializes in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and
disorders, including pancreatic enzyme deficiencies, cholestatic liver
diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease. The company focuses on niche
opportunities in the GI market, where competition from much larger
pharmaceutical companies is limited, enabling Aptalis to build a leading
market share with its small, but highly trained, specialty sales force.
The company's portfolio is relatively diverse in our opinion. In February
2011, Aptalis completed the acquisition of Netherland's specialty
pharmaceutical company, Eurand, for about US$587 million. The acquisition
addressed a strategic need for the company, as Aptalis had then recently lost
its leading product franchise, the pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs)
Ultrase/Viokase in 2010 due to a Federal Drug Administration (FDA)-mandated
withdrawal. The FDA mandated that all PEPs needed to be approved by April 28,
2010, or be withdrawn from the market until the FDA gave its approval.
Eurand's main product was Zenpep, which held a 20% share of the PEP market,
and is one of only three FDA-approved PEP products on the market. In addition,
Aptalis had been paying Eurand a royalty on Ultrase sales, as Eurand
contract-manufactured the product for Aptalis. Aptalis also announced that the
FDA has recently approved Ultresa and Viokace, giving the company multiple
treatment options in the treatment class.
The transaction also enabled the company to maintain its diverse product
portfolio. Relative to those of like-rated specialty pharmaceutical companies,
Aptalis' portfolio is diverse. No single product is likely to account for
greater than 17% of sales and the top four franchises account for less than
two-thirds of sales. Furthermore, Eurand brought a number of additional
products and royalty streams to Aptalis.
Aptalis has embarked on a more aggressive acquisition and in-licensing program
to further diversify its portfolio. It entered into an agreement with Mpex
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (not rated) to obtain Aeroquin, a proprietary aerosol
formulation of levofloxacin, for the treatment of pulmonary infections
associated with cystic fibrosis. Aeroquin is currently in Phase III clinical
trials. Aptalis made an initial US$12 million payment for the product, with
additional payments over time. It also recently began marketing Rectiv, a
treatment for severe pain associate with chronic anal fissure, which was
recently in-licensed from ProStrakan Group PLC (not rated).
In the meantime, the company remains vulnerable to generic competition and
regulatory changes, and consequent changes in the market position of its key
products could hurt the ratings. A number of Aptalis' major products are
off-patent. As such, the company seeks products that typically have high
manufacturing barriers to entry or are formulated in a manner that requires
generic drug companies to conduct expensive and lengthy clinical trials before
FDA approval.
Liquidity
We consider Aptalis' liquidity adequate. As of end of first quarter Dec. 31,
2011, the company's cash and cash equivalents were US$132 million and it had
full availability under its US$147 million revolving credit facility,
consisting of a US$115 million facility due 2016 and US$32 million facility
due 2014. Based on the criteria in "Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), other relevant aspects of Aptalis'
liquidity profile are based on:
-- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses of cash
in the next 12-24 months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio;
-- Our expectation that, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%, that
liquidity will continue to exceed uses;
-- Expectations of positive free cash flows in the next two years, an
ample cash balance, and availability under its revolver;
-- Very moderate debt maturities in the next several years;
-- Ample cushion under its debt covenants; and
-- Our belief that the company can absorb, without refinancing,
high-impact, low-probability events.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis on Aptalis, see the recovery report to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following
this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Aptalis reflects our belief that the continued
integration of Eurand will go smoothly and that realized cost savings, growing
Zenpep sales, and continued steady sales of the company's core portfolio will
enable Aptalis to generate increasing free cash flows and allow it to steadily
reduce debt over time. An upgrade in the near term seems unlikely, given the
decidedly aggressive financial risk profile of sponsor-owned Aptalis following
the Eurand acquisition. We project that adjusted debt leverage will fall to
the 5x area by end of 2012. We have not projected any major acquisitions in
the next year and believe Aptalis will rely on in-licensing deals to further
expand its portfolio and product pipeline. We could lower our ratings if the
company encounters setbacks in the PEP market, suffers an unexpected sales
decline in its core portfolio, or adopts more aggressive financial policies,
such as additional large debt-financed acquisitions or sizable dividends,
resulting in sustained leverage above 5.5x.
Ratings List
Aptalis Pharma Inc.
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior secured bank facility B+ BB-
Recovery rating 3 2
Rating Assigned
US$200 mil sr secured term loan B B+
Recovery rating 3
Rating Affirmed
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
