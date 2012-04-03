April 3 - Overview -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Pharma Inc.'s senior secured term loan facility to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- We are also revising our recovery rating on the facility to '3' from '2'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a default. -- This rating action follows the company's announcement that it is expanding its senior secured term loan by US$200 million, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing 12.75% senior unsecured notes. -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating, and '3' recovery rating, to the company's proposed incremental US$200 million senior secured term loan B. -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Aptalis. -- The stable outlook on Aptalis reflects our belief that the continued integration of Eurand N.V. will go smoothly and that realized cost savings, growing Zenpep sales, and continued steady sales of the company's core portfolio will enable Aptalis to generate increasing free cash flows and allow it to steadily reduce debt over time. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level rating on New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Pharma Inc.'s term loan facility to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised its recovery rating on the facility to '3' from '2'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for debt holders in the event of a default. This rating action follows the company's announcement that it is expanding its senior secured term loan by US$200 million, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing 12.75% senior unsecured notes. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating, and '3' recovery rating, to the company's proposed incremental US$200 million senior secured term loan B. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Aptalis. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Aptalis (formerly Axcan Intermediate Holdings Inc.) reflect what Standard & Poor's sees as the company's weak business risk profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity. The company is susceptible to competition and regulatory changes in its narrow focus on gastroenterology and cystic fibrosis treatments and the need to efficiently integrate its recent acquisitions. These risks are somewhat offset by its relatively diverse product portfolio. Aptalis maintains an aggressive financial risk profile, highlighted by its heavy debt burden, following the company's mainly debt-financed acquisition of Eurand N.V. in early 2011. Aptalis specializes in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and disorders, including pancreatic enzyme deficiencies, cholestatic liver diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease. The company focuses on niche opportunities in the GI market, where competition from much larger pharmaceutical companies is limited, enabling Aptalis to build a leading market share with its small, but highly trained, specialty sales force. The company's portfolio is relatively diverse in our opinion. In February 2011, Aptalis completed the acquisition of Netherland's specialty pharmaceutical company, Eurand, for about US$587 million. The acquisition addressed a strategic need for the company, as Aptalis had then recently lost its leading product franchise, the pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs) Ultrase/Viokase in 2010 due to a Federal Drug Administration (FDA)-mandated withdrawal. The FDA mandated that all PEPs needed to be approved by April 28, 2010, or be withdrawn from the market until the FDA gave its approval. Eurand's main product was Zenpep, which held a 20% share of the PEP market, and is one of only three FDA-approved PEP products on the market. In addition, Aptalis had been paying Eurand a royalty on Ultrase sales, as Eurand contract-manufactured the product for Aptalis. Aptalis also announced that the FDA has recently approved Ultresa and Viokace, giving the company multiple treatment options in the treatment class. The transaction also enabled the company to maintain its diverse product portfolio. Relative to those of like-rated specialty pharmaceutical companies, Aptalis' portfolio is diverse. No single product is likely to account for greater than 17% of sales and the top four franchises account for less than two-thirds of sales. Furthermore, Eurand brought a number of additional products and royalty streams to Aptalis. Aptalis has embarked on a more aggressive acquisition and in-licensing program to further diversify its portfolio. It entered into an agreement with Mpex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (not rated) to obtain Aeroquin, a proprietary aerosol formulation of levofloxacin, for the treatment of pulmonary infections associated with cystic fibrosis. Aeroquin is currently in Phase III clinical trials. Aptalis made an initial US$12 million payment for the product, with additional payments over time. It also recently began marketing Rectiv, a treatment for severe pain associate with chronic anal fissure, which was recently in-licensed from ProStrakan Group PLC (not rated). In the meantime, the company remains vulnerable to generic competition and regulatory changes, and consequent changes in the market position of its key products could hurt the ratings. A number of Aptalis' major products are off-patent. As such, the company seeks products that typically have high manufacturing barriers to entry or are formulated in a manner that requires generic drug companies to conduct expensive and lengthy clinical trials before FDA approval. Liquidity We consider Aptalis' liquidity adequate. As of end of first quarter Dec. 31, 2011, the company's cash and cash equivalents were US$132 million and it had full availability under its US$147 million revolving credit facility, consisting of a US$115 million facility due 2016 and US$32 million facility due 2014. Based on the criteria in "Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), other relevant aspects of Aptalis' liquidity profile are based on: -- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses of cash in the next 12-24 months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio; -- Our expectation that, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%, that liquidity will continue to exceed uses; -- Expectations of positive free cash flows in the next two years, an ample cash balance, and availability under its revolver; -- Very moderate debt maturities in the next several years; -- Ample cushion under its debt covenants; and -- Our belief that the company can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis on Aptalis, see the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this report. Outlook The stable outlook on Aptalis reflects our belief that the continued integration of Eurand will go smoothly and that realized cost savings, growing Zenpep sales, and continued steady sales of the company's core portfolio will enable Aptalis to generate increasing free cash flows and allow it to steadily reduce debt over time. An upgrade in the near term seems unlikely, given the decidedly aggressive financial risk profile of sponsor-owned Aptalis following the Eurand acquisition. We project that adjusted debt leverage will fall to the 5x area by end of 2012. We have not projected any major acquisitions in the next year and believe Aptalis will rely on in-licensing deals to further expand its portfolio and product pipeline. We could lower our ratings if the company encounters setbacks in the PEP market, suffers an unexpected sales decline in its core portfolio, or adopts more aggressive financial policies, such as additional large debt-financed acquisitions or sizable dividends, resulting in sustained leverage above 5.5x. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Aptalis Pharma Inc. Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior secured bank facility B+ BB- Recovery rating 3 2 Rating Assigned US$200 mil sr secured term loan B B+ Recovery rating 3 Rating Affirmed Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.