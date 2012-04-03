Overview -- We are assigning our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' national scale ratings to a Brazil-based leading investment bank Banco BTG Pactual (BTG). -- Our rating on BTG reflects its adequate business, capital and earnings positions, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- We expect BTG will continue to demonstrate good risk-management capabilities, there will be no material increase in its risk appetite, risk-adjusted capital and earnings will remain adequate, and that funding and liquidity risks will be satisfactorily managed. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAA+/brA-1' Brazilian national-scale issuer credit ratings to Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG). The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BTG's adequate business position, capital, and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil; these remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation and a good track record of regulators, and a high and stable share of core deposits, support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment. With total consolidated assets of about R$82 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, BTG is a leading investment bank in Brazil. We consider that BTG, as an investment bank, has a relatively well diversified revenue profile. The bank's business profile is mainly underpinned by the following businesses: investment banking (about 13% of total revenues); corporate lending (about 14% of total revenues), sales and trading (about 38% of total revenues); and asset and wealth management (about 17% of total revenues). We believe that BTG is likely to retain its current strategy of continued expansion in Latin America. While this strategy exposes BTG to significant risks, we consider it to be consistent with the bank's core strengths. Moreover, Standard & Poor's considers that BTG's well-developed risk-management framework, combined with expertise in key business lines and very experienced senior management, offsets some of these risks. Our assessment of capital and earnings is underpinned by BTG's "adequate" capital position based on our expectation of a projected RAC ratio before diversification of 7.0%-7.5% in the next 12-18 months. This assumes a base scenario that incorporates about 20% asset growth in 2012, slowing to 15% in 2013, a return on average adjusted assets of around 0.9%, and a similar dividend payout as in recent years. We assess BTG's risk position as "moderate." This mainly reflects the complexity of the risks that BTG manages, compared with commercial banks, many of which are difficult to model and predict. In addition to these factors, BTG must also contend with a wide variety of risks related its relatively rapid growth strategy, franchise, reputation, and investor confidence. Offsetting our concerns to an extent are BTG's good risk-management track record and relatively good loss history. BTG's funding is "average" and liquidity position is "adequate," in our opinion. The bank's funding is mainly from the wholesale market which we consider to be confidence sensitive. Customer deposits represented 22.8% of the bank's funding base at December 2011. However, this is mitigated, in our view, by the diversified funding sources and relatively longer maturity profile relative to the industry. Moreover, 40% of BTG's funding base matures over the next year of which about 26% matures over the next two years. Our "adequate" assessment of the bank's liquidity reflects liquid assets that represent about 39% of the bank's total assets and almost three times of the deposits maturing in less than a year as of June 30, 2011. Although liquidity is high relative to other banks operating in Brazil, we consider higher level of liquidity is required for the bank's business profile. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue to demonstrate good risk-management capabilities, there will be no material increase in its risk appetite, risk-adjusted capital and earnings will remain adequate, and that funding and liquidity risks will be satisfactorily managed. A significant strengthening of the bank's capital, leading to a RAC ratio before diversification of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality or liquidity profile deteriorates significantly, or if the bank's RAC ratio fall below 7%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List New Rating Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Issuer Credit Rating Global scale BBB-/Stable/A-3 National Scale brAA+/Stable/brA-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 