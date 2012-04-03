(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 3 - Fitch Ratings has placed 131 tranches of 59 Spanish structured
finance (SF) transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link above.
The rating actions reflect the transactions' exposure to Confederacion Espanola
de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions have not
been fully implemented following its downgrade (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions
on Major Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade' dated 11 October 2011, and
'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative ' dated
08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions
should have been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the increased
counterparty risk. For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation
(e.g. issuer account banks), Fitch's criteria envisages remedial action being
completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event.
Fitch understands that the transaction parties intend to remedy the increased
counterparty exposure resulting from the downgrade of CECA. The large number of
affected counterparty positions has increased the length of time to complete
remedial actions. While effective remedial action has been taken for some
transactions, others have yet to see this process completed and therefore the
tranches rated above the rating of CECA have been placed on RWN.
Fitch will continue to monitor the progress made towards completion of the
remedial action and expects to resolve the RWN within six weeks. Resolution of
the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial action,
which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to
take such action could result in material downgrades.
Following the change in account banks and execution of swap collateral
agreements on six AyT transactions, the agency has not taken any rating actions
on the following deals:
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, FTA
AyT Caja Granada Hipotecario 1, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO I, FTA
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)