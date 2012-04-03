OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior notes issued by U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT. -- The notes are backed by a fleet of U-Haul moving trucks (box trucks), together with rental agreements with rental companies in the U-Haul system, rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck sales proceeds, collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts. -- Our affirmation reflects our most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul International Inc (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced by the increasing debt service coverage ratios. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior class of notes from U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT. The securitization is backed by proceeds generated through a fleet of U-Haul moving trucks, together with rental agreements with rental companies in the U-Haul system, rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck sales proceeds, collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts. Our affirmation reflects the most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul International Inc. (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced by the increasing debt service coverage ratios. Our ratings approach for U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT includes a hybrid methodology incorporating both a structured finance and corporate analysis of the transaction. The structured finance credit analysis consists of assessing the transaction's cash flows, while the corporate component consists of evaluating the industry, business, and financial risks of the fleet manager. Given the reliance on the fleet manager to service and rent the box trucks repeatedly over the life of the transaction, there is a dependency on UHI to manage the fleet. UHI is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMERCO, a publicly traded corporation. On Jan. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's removed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating at the request of AMERCO. The 'BB+' rating was one notch higher than the rating when U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT was issued. Collateral performance in the transaction is predominantly measured through the six-month rolling debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The ratio is calculated as the note interest, insurance premium, and targeted principal payment over the proceeds generated by the collateral.