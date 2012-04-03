(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Despite some weakening of credit metrics, Neoenergia and its subsidiaries have maintained strong cash generation and adequate liquidity. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings on Neoenergia, Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern. -- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the group will maintain strong liquidity and cash flow generation while making significant investments and implementing the third tariff review cycle in 2013. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate credit rating on Neoenergia S.A. and its subsidiaries Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (Coelba), Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco - Celpe, and Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte (Cosern), at 'BBB-' on the global scale and 'brAAA' on the national scale. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our issue-level ratings on Termopernambuco S.A. and Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A. at 'brAA+', based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee that Neoenergia, as parent company, provides. Rationale The ratings on Neoenergia and its operational subsidiaries (the group) reflect its strong financial performance, favorable growth prospects for its concession areas, stable regulatory framework, and prudent financial policy. In our view, these factors mitigate the group's challenges to implementing its significant investment plan for the next five years, including large generation projects and the implementation of the third tariff review cycle in 2013. We analyze Neoenergia on a consolidated basis because we believe that the group adopts an integrated financial strategy and that the holding company is very active in managing its subsidiaries. We also evaluate the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the subsidiaries Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern not only by taking into account their individual concession areas, operating efficiency, and financial profiles, but also by assuming that being part of the Neoenergia group improves their financial flexibility. We assess the group's business risk profile and the stand-alone business risk profile of its subsidiaries as "satisfactory," as our criteria define it, due to the effective way in which the group has integrated the operations of its electricity generation and distribution businesses, capturing synergies and consistently improving quality indicators. Despite the group's challenging concession areas, indicators for the service quality and profitability of its distribution companies compare well with those of its peers in the energy sector. The group has the exclusive concession to distribute electricity in the states of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, and Pernambuco, where electricity demand is projected to continue growing faster than national economic growth, helped by an increasing middle class and social programs in the region. The customer base is primarily residential, representing more than 30% of the group's gross revenues. Conversely, the group's concession areas require large investments to maintain efficient services and to expand the infrastructure network. We have revised our previous base-case scenario, adjusting it for a slowdown in economic growth, an increase in provisions for doubtful debtors, and a reduction in operating margins with the implementation of the third tariff reset methodology in 2013. Although we believe that provisions for doubtful debtors will revert after the company registers the majority of the 2 million customers that have lost their social subsidy on electric rates, we assumed higher provisions in the coming two years. We assess the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate" based on its prudent and efficient financial policy. Prudent management practices and a strong cash position have resulted in robust cash flow protection measures and access to debt markets under favorable conditions. However, given the impact of higher provisions and a slowdown in economic growth, our revised projections indicate that the group will show weaker credit metrics in the coming two years, though remaining in line with the rating category, with total consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x to 2.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total consolidated debt above 30%. The solid capital structure and adequate liquidity are important strengths for rating stability and to support the group's aggressive expansion strategy. Liquidity We assess Neoenergia's consolidated and subsidiaries' liquidity as "adequate." The group has maintained large cash holdings, and as of Dec. 31, 2011, it had Brazilian reais (R$) 4.3 billion in liquid assets (75% of the total being at the holding company level), which was more than sufficient to cover its R$1.2 billion in short-term consolidated maturities. The group also has a long-term credit line with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico Social (BNDES) to fund capital investments. In general, the group has good financial flexibility, as its history of frequent access to debt and capital markets shows. For 2012, we expect consolidated capital expenditures to reach about R$3.8 billion, to be funded through the credit line with BNDES and other long-term credit facilities, debt issuances, and internally generated funds. As a result of its robust capital expenditure plan for the next few years, we expect some pressure on the group's free operating cash flow in the next three to four years, but this will improve gradually as new-generation assets start operations and contribute to cash flow. Although the group's cash position can oscillate depending on its near-term investment strategy, we don't believe it will fall below R$1.5 billion to R$2 billion. We expect consolidated sources of liquidity to be about 1.4x to 1.7x uses in the next two years. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite some additional pressure on credit metrics in the coming two years, the solid balance sheet of the group and its capacity to adjust operations quickly to new regulatory requirements will support the ratings on Neoenergia and subsidiaries. We would see minimum consolidated liquidity position of about R$1.5 billion to R$2.0 billion, and adequate financing for new projects, as indicators that the group is maintaining its commitment to a strong capital structure and financial profile. Ratings stability also depends on maintaining consolidated total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and FFO to total debt of more than 30%. We could downgrade the group if credit metrics deteriorate further and liquidity falls from its adequate level, reflecting aggressive acquisition or dividend distribution strategies that we have not factored into the ratings. We don't expect to raise the global scale ratings in the near term, given the significant capital spending to which the group has already committed in the next few years. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Neoenergia S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE) Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured National Scale brAAA Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured National Scale brAAA Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured National Scale brAAA Termopernambuco S.A. Senior Unsecured National Scale brAA+ Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A. Subordinated National Scale brAA+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)