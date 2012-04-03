(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Despite some weakening of credit metrics, Neoenergia and its
subsidiaries have maintained strong cash generation and adequate liquidity.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings on Neoenergia, Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern.
-- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the group will
maintain strong liquidity and cash flow generation while making significant
investments and implementing the third tariff review cycle in 2013.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate
credit rating on Neoenergia S.A. and its subsidiaries Companhia de
Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (Coelba), Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco -
Celpe, and Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte (Cosern), at 'BBB-' on
the global scale and 'brAAA' on the national scale. The outlook is stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our issue-level ratings on Termopernambuco S.A. and
Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A. at 'brAA+', based on the unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee that Neoenergia, as parent company, provides.
Rationale
The ratings on Neoenergia and its operational subsidiaries (the group) reflect
its strong financial performance, favorable growth prospects for its
concession areas, stable regulatory framework, and prudent financial policy.
In our view, these factors mitigate the group's challenges to implementing its
significant investment plan for the next five years, including large
generation projects and the implementation of the third tariff review cycle in
2013.
We analyze Neoenergia on a consolidated basis because we believe that the
group adopts an integrated financial strategy and that the holding company is
very active in managing its subsidiaries. We also evaluate the stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of the subsidiaries Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern not only
by taking into account their individual concession areas, operating
efficiency, and financial profiles, but also by assuming that being part of
the Neoenergia group improves their financial flexibility.
We assess the group's business risk profile and the stand-alone business risk
profile of its subsidiaries as "satisfactory," as our criteria define it, due
to the effective way in which the group has integrated the operations of its
electricity generation and distribution businesses, capturing synergies and
consistently improving quality indicators. Despite the group's challenging
concession areas, indicators for the service quality and profitability of its
distribution companies compare well with those of its peers in the energy
sector.
The group has the exclusive concession to distribute electricity in the states
of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, and Pernambuco, where electricity demand is
projected to continue growing faster than national economic growth, helped by
an increasing middle class and social programs in the region. The customer
base is primarily residential, representing more than 30% of the group's gross
revenues. Conversely, the group's concession areas require large investments
to maintain efficient services and to expand the infrastructure network. We
have revised our previous base-case scenario, adjusting it for a slowdown in
economic growth, an increase in provisions for doubtful debtors, and a
reduction in operating margins with the implementation of the third tariff
reset methodology in 2013. Although we believe that provisions for doubtful
debtors will revert after the company registers the majority of the 2 million
customers that have lost their social subsidy on electric rates, we assumed
higher provisions in the coming two years.
We assess the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate" based on its
prudent and efficient financial policy. Prudent management practices and a
strong cash position have resulted in robust cash flow protection measures and
access to debt markets under favorable conditions. However, given the impact
of higher provisions and a slowdown in economic growth, our revised
projections indicate that the group will show weaker credit metrics in the
coming two years, though remaining in line with the rating category, with
total consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x to 2.7x and funds
from operations (FFO) to total consolidated debt above 30%. The solid capital
structure and adequate liquidity are important strengths for rating stability
and to support the group's aggressive expansion strategy.
Liquidity
We assess Neoenergia's consolidated and subsidiaries' liquidity as "adequate."
The group has maintained large cash holdings, and as of Dec. 31, 2011, it had
Brazilian reais (R$) 4.3 billion in liquid assets (75% of the total being at
the holding company level), which was more than sufficient to cover its R$1.2
billion in short-term consolidated maturities. The group also has a long-term
credit line with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico Social (BNDES) to
fund capital investments. In general, the group has good financial
flexibility, as its history of frequent access to debt and capital markets
shows.
For 2012, we expect consolidated capital expenditures to reach about R$3.8
billion, to be funded through the credit line with BNDES and other long-term
credit facilities, debt issuances, and internally generated funds. As a result
of its robust capital expenditure plan for the next few years, we expect some
pressure on the group's free operating cash flow in the next three to four
years, but this will improve gradually as new-generation assets start
operations and contribute to cash flow. Although the group's cash position can
oscillate depending on its near-term investment strategy, we don't believe it
will fall below R$1.5 billion to R$2 billion. We expect consolidated sources
of liquidity to be about 1.4x to 1.7x uses in the next two years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite some additional
pressure on credit metrics in the coming two years, the solid balance sheet of
the group and its capacity to adjust operations quickly to new regulatory
requirements will support the ratings on Neoenergia and subsidiaries. We would
see minimum consolidated liquidity position of about R$1.5 billion to R$2.0
billion, and adequate financing for new projects, as indicators that the group
is maintaining its commitment to a strong capital structure and financial
profile. Ratings stability also depends on maintaining consolidated total debt
to EBITDA of less than 3x and FFO to total debt of more than 30%. We could
downgrade the group if credit metrics deteriorate further and liquidity falls
from its adequate level, reflecting aggressive acquisition or dividend
distribution strategies that we have not factored into the ratings. We don't
expect to raise the global scale ratings in the near term, given the
significant capital spending to which the group has already committed in the
next few years.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Neoenergia S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/--
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/--
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
National Scale brAAA
Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/--
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
National Scale brAAA
Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/--
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
National Scale brAAA
Termopernambuco S.A.
Senior Unsecured
National Scale brAA+
Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A.
Subordinated
National Scale brAA+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)