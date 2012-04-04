Overview

-- U.S.- and Canada-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire StarBev L.P., a leading Central and Eastern European brewing company, for EUR2.65 billion (about $3.5 billion).

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Molson Coors and revising the outlook to negative from positive.

-- We are placing our ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if management fails to strengthen the company's financial profile after the acquisition. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on Molson Coors Brewing Co. to negative from positive while affirming the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we placed our 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt ratings on Molson Coors on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could either lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Rationale The rating affirmation and outlook revision to negative follow Denver-and Montreal-based Molson Coors' announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire StarBev L.P. for EUR2.65 billion (about $3.5 billion). StarBev is a leading Central and Eastern European brewing company. The purchase price represents about an 11x EBITDA multiple. The transaction, subject to certain European competition authorities' approval, is likely to close in the second quarter of the year. We estimate that leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will increase significantly following this acquisition. Molson Coors has indicated that it has committed financing in place, which it expects to consist of $3 billion in cash and debt and an additional EUR500 million in the form of a convertible seller note. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Molson Coors had about $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The CreditWatch placement of the company's senior unsecured debt ratings indicates that we could affirm or lower the ratings on these issues once we complete our review of the structural subordination of these issues. Because of the pending transaction, we currently do not have sufficient information to conduct our issue rating analysis for investment-grade-rated companies. In accordance with our criteria, we would lower the debt rating at most one notch below the company's current investment-grade corporate credit rating. We will complete our analysis when additional information is available on the acquisition financing, as well as the allocation of assets, liabilities, and cash flow among the entities in the postacquisition organizational structure. We expect that Molson Coors' business risk profile including StarBev will remain "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Key credit factors that we consider in our business risk assessment include Molson Coors' position as an international brewer, its geographic diversity, good brand recognition, and historically good cash flow generation, despite challenging industry conditions within the existing mature, low-growth, and seasonal markets in which it competes. The addition of StarBev will provide some additional diversification in terms of geography and brands. The acquisition also provides the company with access to the faster-growing developing markets of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro, although the new regions will represent a small percentage of revenues on a pro forma basis. StarBev's EBITDA margin is in the low 30% area, and Molson Coors expects to realize approximately $50 million in pretax operational synergies, including production efficiencies, procurement, systems, and revenue synergies by 2015. However, we anticipate that the company's operating efficiency and profitability will remain less than global industry peers' given the company's existing EBITDA margin of about 20% (excluding the joint venture adjustment to Molson Coors' EBITDA) and growth initiatives. Molson Coors' revenue base includes operations in Canada, the U.S. via its MillerCoors joint venture, and the U.K. Nevertheless, we believe some product concentration exists, particularly with Coors Light, Molson Canadian, and Carling. Molson Coors has strong market shares for some of its brands, including Coors Light as the top-selling brand in Canada and No. 2 in the U.S., Carling's strong position in the U.K., and Miller Lite as the No. 4 brand in the U.S. MillerCoors' market position in the U.S. remained at No. 2, with about a 28% share according to Beer Marketer's Insights, still behind No. 1 Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; A-/Stable/A-2), a larger global competitor with a 47% share. In Canada, Molson Coors has about a 40% share in essentially a duopoly market; its somewhat larger key competitor is Labatt Canada (100%-owned by AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (A-/Stable/--), in which ABI has substantial voting control. Molson Coors Brewing Co. Ltd. is the second-largest brewer in the U.K. We have revised our assessment of the company's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate" because we expect it to finance the StarBev acquisition largely with debt. In our opinion, Molson Coors' willingness to fund a large acquisition with substantially all debt is consistent with an aggressive financial policy versus our prior assessment of the company's moderate financial policy. Our assessment of Molson Coors' significant financial risk profile also incorporates expected weaker financial ratios. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, total debt to EBITDA was 2.9x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 31%. We estimate both leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, and FFO to total debt ratios will be somewhat weak in 2012--we consider leverage of 3x-4x and FFO to total debt of 20%-30% consistent with a significant financial risk profile--but expect these to be closer to the weaker end of the respective ranges by the end of 2013. We have placed significant reliance on what we view as management's commitment to credit quality. We believe that the restoration of the company's financial profile will remain a high priority, versus funding growth investments or shareholder-friendly initiatives. We do not expect the company to engage in additional acquisitions or share repurchases in the next few years until its credit measures have improved closer to levels consistent with a significant financial risk profile. For analytical purposes, we adjust Molson Coors' debt to include the cross-currency net-derivative liability. The company formed a U.S. joint venture (MillerCoors) with SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in July 2008. As a result, we also adjust EBITDA for the cash flows received net of the company's investments in the joint venture and for its share of the joint venture's debt-like obligations. Liquidity We expect that Molson Coors will maintain "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the following assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow and availability under its revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%, we expect liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses without breaching the company's financial covenant test, against which it currently has more than sufficient cushion.

-- We believe Molson Coors has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow characteristics will continue, despite strong competition. The company had previously forecasted 2012 free cash flow would be at least $600 million. Therefore, debt maturities should be manageable, including the cross-currency swap obligation of approximately $150 million this year. Our assessment of liquidity as "adequate" also relies on our assumption that the company will stagger its new debt maturities and that through a combination of debt reduction and refinancing, its sources will continue to exceed uses by at least 1.2x after the first 12 months. If the company is unable to sustain this coverage in year two, we would consider revising the liquidity descriptor to "less than adequate," which could result in a lower rating per our criteria. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if management fails to sufficiently improve the company's financial profile, including indicative ratios, by year-end 2013. This includes leverage of about 3.5x, the midpoint of our benchmark range of 3x-4x, and FFO to total debt at least 20%, which is at the low end of our 20%-30% benchmark range. We could also lower ratings if Molson Coors is unable to sustain adequate liquidity in line with our criteria. If we were to lower the corporate credit rating out of the investment-grade rating category, we would assign recovery ratings (in accordance with our criteria) to the company's debt and determine issue ratings accordingly. If Molson Coors is able to improve its credit measures to these levels, which we expect if it uses excess cash and cash flow to reduce debt, we would consider an outlook revision to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From Molson Coors Brewing Co. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Positive/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Molson Coors Brewing Co. Coors Brewing Co. Molson Coors Capital Finance ULC Molson Coors International LP Senior unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-