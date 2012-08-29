Overview -- Shearer's Foods Inc. recently announced it was being acquired by Wind Point Partners. They did not disclose details of the transaction. -- We understand that the company's existing debt outstanding will be repaid following the close of the transaction. -- We are placing all of the ratings on the company, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Ohio-based Shearer's Foods Inc., including its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications, following the company's announcement that it would be acquired by Wind Point Partners, and its existing debt (about $186 million as of June 30, 2012) would be repaid. The CreditWatch positive listing means that we could either raise or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Rationale While details of the transaction were not disclosed, we expect the company's existing debt outstanding will be repaid following the acquisition by Wind Point Partners. As a result, we believe the company will have a new capital structure in place and potentially improved liquidity position. The existing 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Shearer's Foods reflect our concerns about the company's limited liquidity position and weak key credit measures following weaker-than-expected operating performance. As of June 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants following receipt of an amendment in June 2012. However, cushion remained under 10% on its senior and total leverage covenants. The company had roughly $9 million cash on its balance sheet and no borrowings on its $20 million revolver due 2015. Credit protection measures for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, including total debt to EBITDA of 6.5x (including $16 million preferred stock and 6.1x excluding) and funds from operations to total debt of 9.8% including preferred stock, are in line with indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. CreditWatch We will try to resolve or update the CreditWatch listing within 30-60 days. To resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's new capital structure and its liquidity position. We could consider raising the corporate credit rating if the company's liquidity position improves under its expected new capital structure, and key credit measures, including total debt to EBITDA, do not increase substantially from current levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings put on CreditWatch To From Shearer's Foods Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Developing/-- Senior secured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+ Recovery rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column