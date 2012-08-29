Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to the National Football
League's $195 million senior fixed rate notes due 2024, issued through Football
Trust.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
NFL:
--$1.1 billion senior unsecured notes (G-3 Stadium Finance Program) at 'A+'.
Football Funding LLC:
--$1.4 billion senior secured credit facility at 'A'.
Outstanding Football Trust:
--$2.1 billion senior secured notes at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Underlying League Economics: The NFL structure promotes financial
stability and competitive balance through a high percentage of revenue sharing
and supplemental revenue sharing. Furthermore, the NFL's strength is evidenced
by the popularity of the sport, which maintains a robust and stable domestic fan
attendance and viewership base. Debt Service is supported by large contractual
revenue streams from investment grade counterparties and a collective bargaining
agreement (CBA) through the 2020 season. The CBA includes a 'hard salary' cap
aiming to provide underlying team cost certainty.
League Oversight and Governance: Fitch views the league's overall debt limit,
including the recent increase to $200 million in allowable club debt per team
from $150 million, as a conservative policy for its member clubs. In addition to
the debt limit and other financial policies, the league has demonstrated
willingness to step in and aid 'distressed' franchises.
Solid Legal Covenants: Key structural provisions ensure timely debt service
payments. The G-3 program is supported by the Commissioner's 'taxing' power on
the member clubs (supported by their revenue streams), thereby providing a
diverse pledge. The borrowing facility and notes benefit from the league account
that collects national television contracts and services debt prior to
distributions to participating clubs.
Long History of Television Contracts: Renewed television contracts run through
2022 with FOX Broadcasting Company (News Corp.; rated 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch), CBS (rated 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), and NBC (rated 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook), and through 2021 with ESPN (Disney; rated 'A' with a
Stable Outlook). The NFL also has an agreement in place with DirecTV (DIRECTV
Holdings, LLC; rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook) to broadcast 'out-of-market'
games on Sunday for three more seasons (including the current season). In
addition, the NFL Network has broadcast eight games annually over the past few
seasons and will broadcast 13 games this season.
Refinancing Risks Expose Teams to Potentially Higher Costs: The bullet
maturities associated with the notes and bank renewals associated with the
revolving facility expose clubs to potentially higher interest costs. Low club
and league leverage coupled with television contracts through 2022 provide an
important mitigant to financial market risks. Fitch notes the G-3 senior
unsecured notes are fully amortizing.
Competition from Other Sports and Entertainment: The NFL product continues to be
among the most highly coveted sports programming and content. However, the
sports sector is inherently vulnerable to discretionary spending from
individuals and corporations on tickets, luxury suites, and sponsorships and
advertising.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--A significant decline in fan or corporate interest and support for NFL related
content that results in declining television contract revenues;
--Further increases to the league imposed debt limit that result in higher
leverage or loan-to-value ratios inconsistent with historical levels and the
current rating level.
SECURITY
The 'A' rated senior secured notes and parity senior secured credit facility are
secured by each participating club's assets including its pro-rata share of
national television contract revenues, membership franchise rights in the NFL
and partnership interests in NFL Ventures, L.P.
The 'A+' rated unsecured notes are a direct and general obligation of the NFL
and are backed by the commissioner's assessment rights over the member clubs
(supported by their revenue streams). National revenues include the following:
--National television contracts;
--Net revenues and royalty distributions from NFL Ventures, L.P. and its
subsidiaries.
The subsidiaries include the following:
--NFL Enterprises LLC, which oversees satellite broadcasting, Internet, NFL
Network, and other new media ventures;
--NFL Productions LLC, which produces film and video programming and administers
related licensing activities;
--NFL Properties LLC, which licenses the League's and Member Clubs' names,
nicknames, logos, etc.,
--Any other NFL-affiliated for-profit entity; and
--Portions of base ticket revenues that are pooled and distributed to the Member
Clubs.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The $195 million senior fixed rates notes will be used to by certain clubs for
capital and other corporate purposes. The notes will mature in 2024. 21 clubs
participate in the Football Trust borrowing program and 20 clubs participate in
the senior secured credit facility.
For additional information related to the NFL's credit and the aforementioned
key rating drivers see 'Fitch Rates NFL's Credit Facility 'A'; Affirms
Outstanding 'A+/A'; All Outlooks Stable' dated July 18, 2012 and 'Fitch Affirms
NFL's League Notes at 'A+' & Borrowing Programs at 'A'' dated May 23, 2012,
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The senior unsecured notes were used by the NFL to provide additional private
funding for the construction of new football stadiums through support of the
NFL's G-3 Stadium Finance Program. Fitch notes that there will likely be
additional league level funding for the G-4 program to fund a portion of the
stadium development costs for clubs currently pursuing new and/or renovated
facilities. The NFL is a not-for-profit unincorporated association of 32 member
teams and was originally founded in 1920 with 18 franchises.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (July 11, 2012);
--'Rating Criteria for U.S. Sports Facilities, Leagues, and Teams' (Aug. 9,
2012).
