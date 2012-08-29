Aug 29 - The fertilizer, seed, and agricultural chemicals producers we rate
face some exposure to the severe and widespread U.S. drought, said Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "Will Fertilizer And Agricultural
Chemical Producer Ratings Weather The U.S. Drought?" The article is part of a
series of reports titled "Dry As A Bone," which looks at how the drought may
potentially influence corporate and municipal credit quality.
The ongoing U.S. drought is already the most widespread since the 1950s and
the most severe in recent times.
"Vulnerabilities vary, in our view, depending on the degree to which each
company relies on sales to the U.S. agricultural markets affected by the
drought," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias.
Although this situation is still unfolding, we believe the drought will not
affect credit quality sufficiently to result in rating changes. Companies we
rate in all three sectors can withstand the effects of a one-year drought, in
our view, and we don't expect to take rating actions on any of them in
response to these conditions.
Risks could arise in the low-probability scenario of a multi-year drought, or
if other setbacks, including hurricanes, dampen farmers' expectations for a
favorable 2013 and cause them to defer or reduce purchases.
