Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings today released its 'Fitch India National Ratings 2011 Transition and Default Study'. The report provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch India's national ratings of corporate finance issuers both over the most recent year - 2011 - and over the long term capturing the 1998-2011 period.

Fitch India's corporate national rating activity turned net negative in 2011. Downgrades affected 11.9% of Fitch-rated Indian corporate entities in 2011, while upgrades affected 6.6%. The resulting downgrade to upgrade ratio was 1.8 to 1 in 2011, compared with a moderate 0.6 to 1 a year earlier.

The default rate across Fitch India's national ratings was 2.21% in 2011, increasing from 1.28% in 2010. All defaults in 2011, similar to the prior year, involved nonfinancial entities.

National Ratings were primarily developed for use in emerging markets with international Sovereign Ratings below 'AAA' and where there is a demand for National Ratings. As these ratings are unaffected by the movement of a country's credit environment relative to other jurisdictions, they are of greater assistance to domestic users than international ratings. As with international ratings, national ratings offer a relative ranking of creditworthiness but on a different scale.

The special report is available on Fitch's websites 'www.fitchindia.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com' under Credit Market Research.