Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA CMBS Rating CriteriaApril 4 - Fitch Ratings has updated its EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria. The criteria report is applicable to all EMEA securitisations backed by commercial mortgage loans secured on investment property (including multifamily apartment blocks). It replaces the criteria report of the same name, published on 4 April 2011. The update draws attention to various transaction features that are generally inconsistent with ratings higher than 'Asf'. Given these considerations already broadly apply in Fitch's ratings, a portfolio review is not warranted upon publication and no material impact on the existing ratings is expected. However, higher rated bonds with short tail periods may be susceptible to negative rating action as refinance risk escalates over the months ahead, in line with Fitch's approach on tail period (see "Fitch: Legal Final Maturity Wall Could See European CMBS Downgrades Follow Japan", dated 15 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). In the report, Fitch details the qualitative and quantitative factors it considers in its rating analysis. Specifically, the criteria report addresses how the agency assesses collateral value under various rating stresses, how both loan and transaction-level features can impact the distribution of funds from the commercial real estate portfolio to bondholders, and how legal and operational risks may affect the underlying loan performance. The report, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.