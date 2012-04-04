April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's (CS,
'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The affirmation
follows the conclusion of Fitch's review of the credit risk of the cover pool
and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and
liabilities.
The rating is based on CS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A' and an
unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.4%, the combination of which
enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AA+' rating for the programme on a
probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' when factoring in a rating
uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled on a 'AAA' rating
scenario. Transaction documents do not permit the asset percentage (AP) to
exceed 90% while the programme's current contractual AP of 85.0% is equal to the
AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be
affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 24.4% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a
bankruptcy remote special-purpose company acting as guarantor, the protection
against liquidity gaps provided by the nine month pre-maturity test and a cash
reserve covering rolling three months of interest payments due on the covered
bonds. It further factors in the provision for the guarantor to take decisions
after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems.
Fitch has given no credit to specific involvement of the Swiss banking
authorities for the benefit of the covered bondholders, since the programme is
based on contractual arrangements. All else being equal, the assigned D-Factor
means CS's covered bonds could remain rated 'AAA' as long as the issuer is rated
at least 'A-' and recoveries stemming from the residual cover pool provide
outstanding recovery prospects in excess of 91% warranting a two-notch recovery
uplift.
The covered bonds are collateralised by a pool of CHF-denominated residential
mortgage loans originated by CS. As of 20 January 2012, the cover pool consisted
of approximately 20,625 residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss
properties, with an aggregate outstanding balance of CHF10.9bn and a
weighted-average (WA) current loan-to-value of 68.9%. The cover pool's WA asset
maturity is approximately three years as the delivered cash flows do not
adequately address the risk of extension of the relatively short-term bullet
loans beyond the legal maturity in a stressed economic environment. Fitch has
therefore formed assumptions about the maturity profile of the cover pool's
assets under a 'AAA' stress scenario to better reflect potential mismatches
between the cover pool and the covered bonds in a wind-down scenario arising
from possible extensions of the loans.
The guarantor will hedge interest rate and foreign exchange risks between the
cover assets and the covered bonds by entering into a series of swaps. CS acts
as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best effort replacement
triggers.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 23.65% and a weighted average recovery rate
of 75.2% resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 5.9%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Switzerland's regions, with the largest
concentrations being in Zurich (23%) and Genfersee (21.9%).
The pool composition has changed only slightly since Fitch's previous analysis
in respect to borrower region, repayment scheme, property type, property use and
type of interest. The main drivers of the AP are the estimated credit loss and
maturity mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities as currency-
and interest rate mismatches are mitigated.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.