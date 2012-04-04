April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's (CS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The rating is based on CS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.4%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AA+' rating for the programme on a probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' when factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled on a 'AAA' rating scenario. Transaction documents do not permit the asset percentage (AP) to exceed 90% while the programme's current contractual AP of 85.0% is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time. The D-Factor of 24.4% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote special-purpose company acting as guarantor, the protection against liquidity gaps provided by the nine month pre-maturity test and a cash reserve covering rolling three months of interest payments due on the covered bonds. It further factors in the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems. Fitch has given no credit to specific involvement of the Swiss banking authorities for the benefit of the covered bondholders, since the programme is based on contractual arrangements. All else being equal, the assigned D-Factor means CS's covered bonds could remain rated 'AAA' as long as the issuer is rated at least 'A-' and recoveries stemming from the residual cover pool provide outstanding recovery prospects in excess of 91% warranting a two-notch recovery uplift. The covered bonds are collateralised by a pool of CHF-denominated residential mortgage loans originated by CS. As of 20 January 2012, the cover pool consisted of approximately 20,625 residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss properties, with an aggregate outstanding balance of CHF10.9bn and a weighted-average (WA) current loan-to-value of 68.9%. The cover pool's WA asset maturity is approximately three years as the delivered cash flows do not adequately address the risk of extension of the relatively short-term bullet loans beyond the legal maturity in a stressed economic environment. Fitch has therefore formed assumptions about the maturity profile of the cover pool's assets under a 'AAA' stress scenario to better reflect potential mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bonds in a wind-down scenario arising from possible extensions of the loans. The guarantor will hedge interest rate and foreign exchange risks between the cover assets and the covered bonds by entering into a series of swaps. CS acts as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best effort replacement triggers. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 23.65% and a weighted average recovery rate of 75.2% resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 5.9%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Switzerland's regions, with the largest concentrations being in Zurich (23%) and Genfersee (21.9%). The pool composition has changed only slightly since Fitch's previous analysis in respect to borrower region, repayment scheme, property type, property use and type of interest. The main drivers of the AP are the estimated credit loss and maturity mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities as currency- and interest rate mismatches are mitigated. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.