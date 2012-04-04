(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following International ratings to Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado): --Local currency short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F1'; --Foreign currency short-term IDR 'F1'; --Local currency long-term IDR 'AA-'; --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured FC Bonds 'A+' (USD 500 million senior notes due 2020 and USD 500 million senior notes due 2022); --Senior unsecured FC Bond Program 'A+' (USD 1 billion senior notes program); --Viability rating 'bbb'; --Support rating '1'; --Support floor 'A+'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable. The ratings assigned to Banco Estado reflect the extremely high probability of support from the State of Chile (long-term IDR 'AA-' in local currency and 'A+' in foreign currency). Banco Estado is an enterprise part of the State of Chile, which plays an important social role and has systemic importance in terms of loans and deposits. In addition, the bank represents an important instrument of the State of Chile for developing counter cycle credit policies, increase access to banking services, support business and housing finance. Banco Estado's Outlook remains Stable, in line with the Outlook for the State of Chile. Potential upgrades or downgrades of the bank's IDR would most likely be related to changes in the capacity and/or propensity of the State of Chile to provide support if necessary. Banco Estado is an autonomous company of the State of Chile, with its own legal personality and net worth. It follows a multi-segment and multi-product strategy, which includes among its objectives: to increase access to banking services in a sustainable way, support business and facilitate access to housing finance for the lower-income segment. Banco Estado is the third largest bank in Chile measured by loans (14.3% at December 2011), the first measured by deposits (18.6%), and the third by branch network. During the 2009 crisis, Banco Estado anticipated the interest rate cut and expanded its loans in all segments (+18.8% in 2009) reaffirming its social and counter-cyclical role. Its growth rate then moderated in 2010 (+3%) and 2011 (+10.3%). For 2012 Banco Estado expects growth of approximately 10%, which is in line with the industry and could be increased under a less favorable economic scenario. The bank's performance reflects lower levels of profitability than the system (10.9% ROE 2011 vs. 19.5% of the rest of the system), mainly because of an additional income tax of 40% on its profits (60% tax rate), as well as lower efficiency levels and higher loan loss provisions (eq. to 58.3% of pre-impairment operating profit vs. 31.9% of the system) due to the building up of an additional reserve for loan losses. For the past three years Banco Estado has been voluntarily strengthening the coverage of its housing and commercial loan portfolio, primarily through the building up of additional reserves, booked on the liabilities side of the balance sheet against the Loan Loss Provisions on the income statement. The bank's objective is to continue increasing its additional reserves with the final goal of reaching 100% of the normal reserves required by regulation (60% as of December 2011). The bank maintains an important deteriorated portfolio (6.2% of its total assets in December 2011 versus 3.8% of the rest of the system), which is 81.3% explained by the lower quality of its housing portfolio, concentrated in the lower-income segment. The latter is mitigated by mortgage guarantees, state guarantees and additional reserves associated with this portfolio. In addition, since late 2009, the bank has been applying more restrictive underwriting standards for financing lower-income housing, which has resulted in a stabilization of the volumes of deteriorated housing portfolio in recent years. In Fitch's view, Banco Estado maintains moderate capital levels. As of December 2011, the Fitch Core Capital Ratio, which excludes subordinated bonds, was 7.8% (versus 9.1% of the system). As of November 2011, the regulatory capital ratio including subordinated bonds represented 11.3% of assets weighted by both credit and market risk (versus 12.8% of the system). Growth has been self-sustained through profit capitalization, with the only external support received being a USD 500 million capital injection in 2009 which enabled the development of counter-cyclical lending policies without putting pressure on capital levels. For 2012, Fitch expects the capitalization of most of the profits generated in 2011, in order to continue self-sustaining growth at a pace of approx. 10% in 2012. Banco Estado maintains strong liquidity, given its high proportion of liquid assets (34.2% of total assets to December 2011) and important structural deposit base which favors funding stability. The bank has also diversified and extended its funding sources by issuing bonds in the domestic and international markets (14.9% of its liabilities and net worth). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)