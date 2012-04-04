April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) remain unchanged following recent allegations by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) related to RBC's trading activities. RBC has indicated that the amount at stake in the CFTC complaint is not financially material. However, we will continue to monitor any developments associated with these allegations, including responses or actions on the part of Canadian regulatory or tax authorities, and communicate to the marketplace any ratings implications should such development become of material consequence.