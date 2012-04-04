April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Fund Credit Ratings and National Fund Volatility Ratings of the following South African money market funds (MMFs) managed by Investec Asset Management (IAM): Investec Corporate Money Market Fund (ICMMF) Fund Credit Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Fund Volatility Rating affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; Investec Money Market Fund (IMMF) Fund Credit Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Fund Volatility Rating affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; KEY RATING DRIVERS: The affirmations of the Fund Credit Ratings are driven by the funds' high and stable credit quality, as reflected by the funds' weighted average rating factors (WARFs) and rating distributions. The affirmations of the Fund Volatility Ratings are driven by the funds' low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in their short maturity profiles. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The weighted average credit quality of these funds is high, taking into consideration the short maturities of invested assets and has remained relatively stable over time. The funds primarily invest in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category. Approximately 60% of the ICMMF and 70% of IMMF were subject to a Negative Outlook as of March 2012, reflecting the revision of the Outlook on South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings to Negative in January 2012 and the resulting impact on South African banks' rating outlooks. CONCENTRATION: In Fitch's opinion, these funds incur substantial concentration risk, with the top three issuer exposures consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk these funds could achieve 'AAA(zaf)' Fund Credit Ratings. The concentrated holdings reflect the funds' investment mandates and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. The IMMF may also invest in asset backed commercial paper conduits. However, these conduits are generally fully supported by the major South African banks and, as a result, provide limited diversification. Without a structural evolution of the South African market which results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South Africa PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK: Both funds have low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected by short maturity profiles, with the result that the market risk factors (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) for these funds are low, consistent with 'V1(zaf)' ratings. As per regulation, the funds' weighted average maturities are capped at 90 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater than 365 days. FUND PROFILES: Both funds are regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically Notice 1503 of 2005). Fitch notes that amendments to this legislation have been proposed and are expected to be implemented in 2012. Fitch believes that the funds are well positioned to comply with the proposed new regulatory framework. The IMMF is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Both funds invest in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. As of end February 2012 the IMMF had ZAR21.7bn in assets under management (AUM) and the ICMMF ZAR2.5bn. THE ADVISOR: Fitch considers IAM suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing these funds. IAM is a part of the Investec Group (NR), which also includes Investec Ltd ('BBB-'/Negative/'F3'). As of December 2011 IAM had ZAR711.6bn in AUM, including ZAR224bn in fixed income (around 30% of AUM). The funds are co-managed by Lisa MacLeod and Vivienne Taberer both of whom have deep experience and tenure with IAM. The portfolio managers are part of IAM's global fixed income investment team consisting of 37 investment professionals with average experience of 14 years. Fitch views positively the rigour of IAM's credit analysis and its structured investment process, notably the use of its proprietary money market model. RATING SENSITIVITY: Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. Given the short maturity profiles of these funds the Fund Volatility Ratings are expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Volatility Ratings. RATING CRITERIA: Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria (see below). Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and the ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa, in spite of proposed changes to applicable regulation in South Africa. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and IAM. Applicable criteria and related research: 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'South African Money Market Funds - Analysis under Updated Criteria - Amended', dated 17 August 2011, 'South Africa', dated 1 February 2012, 'Money Market Fund Reform in South Africa', dated 29 February 2012, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March 2012, 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 15 March 2010 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative sensitivity of the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to a broad array of assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity of the portfolio, spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 