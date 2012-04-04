April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Bank Corporate Money Market Fund's National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(zaf)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund's high and stable credit quality, as reflected by the fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating distribution. The affirmation of the Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the fund's low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profiles. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high, taking into consideration the short maturities of the invested assets and has remained relatively stable over time. The fund primarily invests in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category. Approximately 70% of the fund was subject to a Negative Outlook as of March 2012, reflecting the revision of the Outlook on South Africa's long-term Issuer Default Ratings to Negative in January 2012 and the resulting impact on South African banks' rating Outlooks. CONCENTRATION: In Fitch's opinion, the fund incurs substantial concentration risk, with the top three issuer exposures consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In-line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated down by one or more notches. Without concentration risk, the fund could achieve a 'AAA(zaf)' Fund Credit Rating. The concentrated holdings reflects the fund's investment mandate, which limits it to banking issuers, and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. The fund's high natural liquidity mitigates concentration risk. Without a structural evolution of the South African market which results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South Africa PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK: The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected by a short maturity profile, with the result that the market risk factor (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) for the fund is also low, consistent with a 'V1'(zaf) Fund Volatility Rating. As per current applicable regulation, the fund's weighted average maturity is capped at 90 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater than 365 days. FUND PROFILE: The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically Notice 1503 of 2005). Fitch notes that amendments to this legislation have been proposed and are expected to be implemented in 2012. Fitch believes that the fund is well positioned to comply with the proposed new regulatory framework. The fund invest in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued by the major South African banks. The size of the fund (combined with other money market funds managed by Stanlib) allows the fund to negotiate preferential rates and structures with issuers. As of end-February 2012, the fund had ZAR30bn in assets under management (AUM). Its sister funds, the Standard Bank Retail Money Market Fund (NR) and the Standard Bank Institutional Money Market Fund (NR) had ZAR34bn and ZAR19bn in AUM, respectively. THE ADVISOR: Fitch considers Stanlib suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing these funds. Stanlib is owned by Liberty (NR) which was around 54% owned by the Standard Bank Group ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') as of December 2011. Stanlib's AUM were around ZAR341bn as of end-December 2011, including ZAR150bn in fixed income (around 44% of AUM), of which ZAR107bn was in money market funds and segregated cash mandates. The fund is managed by Ansie van Rensburg who has deep experience and tenure with Stanlib. The portfolio manager is part of Stanlib's fixed income investment team consisting of 11 investment professionals with average experience of around 16 years. Fitch views positively the depth of analysis and frequency of review in Stanlib's credit process. RATING SENSITIVITY: Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality. The assets of the fund are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Credit Rating in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, closely related to the agency's credit opinion on the South African banking sector. Given the fund's short maturity profile the Fund Volatility Rating is expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Volatility Rating. RATING CRITERIA: Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria (see below). Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and the ESMA guidelines on MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa, in spite of proposed changes to applicable regulation in South Africa. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative sensitivity of the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to a broad array of assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity of the portfolio, spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 