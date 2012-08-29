Overview -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) intends to acquire David's Bridal for about $1.05 billion. -- We believe DBI's credit profile may weaken depending on the amount and the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the transaction. -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on North American bridal retailer David's Bridal Inc. (DBI) on CreditWatch with negative implications -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the transaction is finalized. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Conshohocken, Pa.-based David's Bridal Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that CD&R intends to acquire David's Bridal from current owners Leonard Green and TPG Capital for about $1.05 billion. CD&R operating partner Paul Pressler, former CEO of Gap and former Disney executive will assume the role of Chairman at the close of the transaction. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter. The transaction could weaken DBI's financial ratios depending on the amount and the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the transaction. We currently forecast total debt to EBITDA of between 7.6x and 8.3x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 10% and 11%, and EBITDA interest coverage of between 1.3x and 1.5x through fiscal year-end 2013. (We treat the preferred stock as debt.) CreditWatch Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we expect to meet with management and the new financial sponsors to discuss the new capital structure, business strategy, and financial policies. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the transaction is finalized. Related Criteria and Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From David's Bridal Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From David's Bridal Inc. Senior Secured B+ /Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 2 2