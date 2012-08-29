Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following debt issued by the Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, FL) on behalf of Halifax Health (Halifax): --$174 million series 2006A; --$100.4 million series 2006B-1 & 2006B-2; --$70 million series 2008. The 'BBB+' rating on the series 2008 bonds is an underlying rating as the bonds are supported by a direct pay letter of credit (LOC) from JPMorgan Chase Bank (rated 'A+/F1'; Outlook Negative by Fitch). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues, property, and all other collateral held by or pledged to the master trustee. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG BALANCE SHEET: For the nine-months through fiscal 2012 (June 30; unaudited), Halifax had $415.6 million of unrestricted cash and investments, which equaled 331.1 days cash on hand, 18.3x cushion ratio, and 116.7% cash to debt. Fitch views Halifax's liquidity position as a primary credit strength. LEADING MARKET POSITION: Halifax maintains the dominant market share in its primary service area (PSA) with 67%. The next closest competitor, Florida Hospital-Memorial (FH, part of Adventist Health System/Sunbelt; rated 'AA'; Outlook Stable), has an approximately 33% market share position. OPERATING INCOME DECLINE: Due to state Medicaid reimbursement reductions and reduced reliance on tax revenue, Halifax's profitability has declined from prior years to slightly less than breakeven (negative 0.3% operating margin) through the nine-month interim period (June 30, 2012; unaudited). Management estimates Halifax will finish the year with an operating margin that's slightly better than breakeven. WEAK SERVICE AREA CHARACTERISTICS: Halifax continues to operate in a challenged environment highlighted by a payor mix that includes nearly 17% of gross revenues from Medicaid. The service area is hampered by high unemployment and low wealth levels. DISTRICT TAXING AUTHORITY: Halifax is a taxing district with the authority to levy up to 4 mills. However, the district continues to reduce its dependency on tax revenues and reduced the millage to 1.75 mills in 2012, down from 2 mills in 2011. Management anticipates the governing Board of Commissioner for the District to reduce the millage further in 2013. ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: Although Halifax has manageable capital needs over the medium term, the organization's debt burden measured by maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $22.7 million, represented 4% of total revenues in 2011, which was higher than the 3.3% 'BBB' category median. MADS coverage by EBTIDA and operating EBITDA of 2.5x and 2.2x also compared unfavorably against the respective medians. CREDIT PROFILE The rating affirmation of 'BBB+' reflects Halifax's primary credit strengths: strong unrestricted balance sheet, leading market position, tax revenue support, and manageable capital plans. In fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30; audited), Halifax had 329.4 days cash on hand, 17.4x cushion ratio, and 110.4% cash to debt, compared favorably against Fitch's category medians of 138.9 days, 9.4x, and 82.7%, respectively. Over the next four fiscal years, management anticipates spending approximately $107.9 million, which Fitch views as manageable. The main portions of capital investment will go towards information and medical technology and routine replacement. Fitch's main credit concerns are Halifax's pressured profitability situation, continued competition, and weak local service area economy. In fiscal 2011, Halifax recorded operating income of $10.3 million (1.8% operating margin and 8.8% operating EBITDA margin), which was consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. However, through the 2012 interim period, profitability has declined as state Medicaid reimbursements was cut by approximately $7 million in 2012 and tax revenues dropped by $4-$5 million, leaving the organization with near breakeven profitability. Going forward, management believes profitability will continue to be pressured as Halifax becomes even less reliant on tax revenues. However, management has several strategic initiatives in place to grow top-line revenue, while attempting to manage expenses. Such initiatives include: focusing on expanding key service lines, establishing joint venture partnerships, and creating outpatient care sites in the greater service area to function as referral sources back to Halifax's main acute care facilities. Management states that local unemployment remains high (approximately 8.7%) as Daytona Beach and Volusia County continue to struggle in a slow recovering national economy. Bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was a high 18% in fiscal 2011, which is well above Fitch's category median of 5%. Outstanding Debt Profile Halifax's total outstanding debt was $358.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, consisting of 81% fixed-rate and 19% variable-rate. The organization has one outstanding swap with a notional amount of $70 million. As of July 31, 2012, the mark to market value of the swap was negative $37.8 million. Citigroup (rated 'A/F1' by Fitch) is the swap counterparty and management states there is no collateral posting requirement. Overall, Fitch views the organizations debt profile as conservative and doesn't view the swap as a credit concern given Halifax's strong unrestricted liquidity position. Stable Outlook The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Halifax will sustain its strong balance sheet metrics and continue to hold a dominant market position in its primary service area. Organization Overview Halifax is located in Daytona Beach, FL. and is anchored by its flagship tertiary facility, Halifax Medical Center and an 80-bed acute care hospital in Port Orange. In fiscal 2011, Halifax had total revenue of $573.3 million. Disclosure Halifax Health covenants to submit certain annual financial and utilization information to the MSRB's EMMA system. Throughout the credit review process, Halifax's management team was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch.