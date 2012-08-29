(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable. -- We are revising our outlook and affirming the 'BBB' rating on Peru-based bank COFIDE to positive from stable. -- We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the development of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of development of certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the government. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finaciera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank. Rationale The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see "Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign. In such a scenario, the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently at 'bbb-', and our view that there is a high likelihood that the government would provide extraordinary timely support to COFIDE in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, this view is based on our assessment of COFIDE's important role in the development of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of development of certain sectors, and its very strong link with the government. COFIDEs SACP reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined by our criteria Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains unchanged. We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the development of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of development of certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the government, while maintaining its other credit fundamentals. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 1 Related Criteria And Research General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Analytical Factors Local Currency bbb- Senior Unsecured BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)