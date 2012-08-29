(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
-- We are revising our outlook and affirming the 'BBB' rating on
Peru-based bank COFIDE to positive from stable.
-- We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the development
of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of development of
certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the government.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Finaciera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) to positive from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on
Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the
ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign. In such a scenario,
the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP),
which is currently at 'bbb-', and our view that there is a high likelihood
that the government would provide extraordinary timely support to COFIDE in
the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities, this view is based on our assessment of COFIDE's
important role in the development of infrastructure projects across the
country, its promotion of development of certain sectors, and its very strong
link with the government. COFIDEs SACP reflect its "adequate" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined by our criteria
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on
COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains
unchanged. We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the
development of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of
development of certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the
government, while maintaining its other credit fundamentals.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 1
Related Criteria And Research
General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Analytical Factors
Local Currency bbb-
Senior Unsecured BBB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)