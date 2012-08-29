(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming the
'BBB' rating on Peru-based bank Mibanco.
-- Despite increased competition, we expect Mibanco to continue
consolidating its market position, especially in the microfinance sector.
Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa S.A. to positive from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on
Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the
ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign, because the rating
on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is
currently at 'bbb+'.
Our ratings on Mibanco reflect its "adequate" business position, "strong"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria).
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on
Mibanco following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains
unchanged. We believe that despite increased competition, Mibanco will
continue to consolidate its market position, especially in the microfinance
segment, while maintaining adequate asset quality and liquidity.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Government Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
MiBanco, Banco de La Microempresa S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)