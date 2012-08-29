Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the
following Washington County School District, Utah's (the district) general
obligation (GO) bonds:
--$37 million (Utah School Bonds Guaranty Program) GO school building and
refunding bonds, series 2012.
The 'AAA' rating is based on the state's full faith and credit guarantee
provided as credit enhancement to the district's GO bonds under the Utah School
Bond Default Avoidance Program (the SBDAP), rated 'AAA' by Fitch.
Fitch also assigns an underlying rating of 'AA' to the bonds, reflecting the
district's credit quality without consideration of the guarantee provided by the
SBDAP.
The bonds will sell via competitive sale on or about September 11. Proceeds will
be used to rebuild an existing school, construct a new school, and to refund
outstanding GO bonds for present value savings.
In addition, Fitch affirms the district's following underlying rating:
--$206.8 million outstanding GOs at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are payable by an unlimited property tax to be levied on all taxable
properties within the district. Debt repayment also is guaranteed by the full
faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing power of the state of Utah
under the provision of the SBDAP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GOOD FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AA' underlying rating reflects the district's
sound financial profile including five consecutive years of audited surpluses or
nearly balanced operations, positive financial estimates for fiscal 2012,
significant remaining expenditure flexibility, ample liquidity, prudent
management practices, and a solid general fund balance that nonetheless is
expected to be drawn down in upcoming years.
RECESSIONARY PRESSURES EASING: The local economy is geographically isolated and
was very hard hit by the recession. But economic conditions have shown signs of
improvement over the past year, including employment base expansion, a
significant drop in unemployment, and tentative stabilization of the regional
housing market.
TAX BASE STABILIZING: The district's tax base is well diversified, but was
severely impacted by the housing-led recession, dropping a cumulative 30%
between fiscal years 2008-2012. Fiscal 2013 taxable assessed value (TAV) fell by
just 0.1%, and recent housing market improvement may bode well for fiscal 2014
TAV levels.
SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The district's debt levels are low, principal amortization
is extremely rapid, the district's minimal other post-employment benefit (OPEB)
liability will be phased out by calendar 2014, and both capital needs and
pension payments are manageable.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district is coterminous with Washington County, serving a population of
138,500 in southwestern Utah. The county is geographically isolated and the
economy is moderately concentrated in the tourism and distribution industries
but has been diversifying in recent years. The county experienced extremely
rapid growth until the housing-led recession severely impacted the local
economy. The outsized local construction industry was particularly hard-hit.
The county's employment base shrunk a cumulative 16.2% from 2007 - 2011, and
unemployment rose to a 2010 high of 10.4% from a low of just 2.8% in 2007. The
impact to the regional housing market was similarly severe, leading to a
cumulative TAV decline of 30% between fiscal years 2008-2011 and a peak to
trough median home price loss of 40% according to the Case Shiller quarterly
index.
RECENT SIGNS OF ECONOMIC STABILIZATION
Recent data suggests the economy may be turning a corner. June unemployment
registered a moderate 7.6%, down significantly from 9% the year prior due to
broad-based employment expansion. The rate is lower than the 8.4% national rate,
but lags the 6.1% state rate.
The housing market also has been showing signs of improvement, with Zillow
estimating home values up 22% in July compared to the year prior. If these gains
hold, fiscal 2014 TAV could rise materially from fiscal 2013 values, which were
down just 0.1% year over year. Other promising economic data include five
consecutive quarters of moderate to strong gross taxable sales gains and an
increase of commercial building permits.
GOOD FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
The district's financial operations have performed well; due largely to
significant one time and ongoing expenditure reductions implemented in fiscal
years 2010 and 2011. The district outperformed its fiscal 2011 budgeted $1.5
million operational deficit, producing instead nearly balanced operations. This
resulted in sound total and unrestricted (committed, assigned, and unassigned)
general fund balances of $20.9 million (13.1% of expenditures and transfers out)
and $20.3 million (12.7%), respectively.
Management estimates general fund operations in fiscal 2012 will produce a small
operating surplus, versus a budgeted deficit of $6.4 million. The district's
budgeted deficit for fiscal 2013 is large at $6.5 million. However, the district
uses quite conservative assumptions and has a record of significantly
out-performing its budgets. Management conservatively projects that actual
operations will draw down fund balance by $500,000-$700,000, which would leave
the district's financial cushion at solid levels.
SIGNIFICANT BUDGET FLEXIBILITY REMAINS
In prior years the district implemented a number of one-time and ongoing
expenditure reductions to offset state funding losses and a slowdown of local
revenue growth. As a result, the district did not need to implement further
reductions in fiscal 2012 to balance operations and has no significant cuts
planned for fiscal 2013. Although the district has no plans to make further
significant reductions, Fitch believes the district has significant remaining
expenditure flexibility if it needed to do so.
A material degree of flexibility exists in the areas of classroom sizes, safety
personnel, administration, and textbook replacement. The district also could
raise approximately $6.2 million annually by increasing its tax rate. Such a
rate hike would require an advisory truth in taxation hearing that is open to
the public, and then a majority vote by the board to pass.
STRONG MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
Management practices are strong. The district budgets revenues and expenditures
conservatively. Management has a satisfactory minimum fund balance policy of
2.5% - 3% of spending plus a $3.3 million economic stabilization reserve (2.1%
of fiscal 2011 expenditures and transfers out), although reserves have been
maintained at significantly higher levels over the past several years. Utah is a
right to work state and management describes its relationship with labor as
good. The district's OPEB plan has been discontinued, and its small remaining
liability of $343,000 (as of June 30, 2012) will be fully amortized by August
2014.
The district is entering year four of a five year plan to spend down its
unrestricted fund balance to $10 million. To date, the district has not spent
down its unrestricted general fund balance, and projections for fiscal 2013
suggest no substantial spend-down will occur in the current fiscal year.
Management notes that material financial out-performance likely will increase
the size of the financial cushion to which the district will draw down, but that
some degree of drawdown is still anticipated due to wage pressures and the
desire to restore certain services. Based on the district's positive historical
financial performance, Fitch does not anticipate that the district would
ultimately draw its financial cushion to levels that would result in a negative
rating action.
SOUND DEBT PROFILE
The district's debt profile is good. Net direct and overlapping debt levels are
low at $1,975 (1.9% of market value). The district may issue $20 million of its
remaining GO authorization next year, but Fitch estimates debt levels would
remain low. Capital needs currently are manageable, but if growth resumes at
prior high levels, the district might need to build additional facilities.
In anticipation of further growth, the district may consider a GO authorization
in the 2013 November election. Such an authorization might range from $100
million - $150 million, though no definitive plans have been made. Concerns of
increased debt levels are mitigated by the district's extremely rapid debt
amortization, with an impressive 93% of principal maturing within 10 years.
Further, the district's fiscal 2011 defined benefit payments seem manageable at
8.9% of total expenditures and transfers out and the district's modest OPEB
liability will mature shortly.