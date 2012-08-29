Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'AA' to the following general obligation (GO) bonds to be issued by the city of Clarksville, Tennessee (the city): --$13,500,000 GO public improvement bonds, series 2012. The bonds are expected to be sold competitively in mid-September. Proceeds will finance various capital improvement projects. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on $22.8 million of outstanding GO bonds, series 2002, series 2006, and series 2011. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city secured by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Reserves have been consistently maintained above the city's prudent 20% fund balance policy. Conservative forecasting and timely monitoring have contributed to accurate budget results. Local revenue streams continue to exhibit some growth and future revenue raising potential is evident in the city's low property tax rate. FORT CAMPBELL SIGNIFICANCE: As the largest employer in both Tennessee and Kentucky, Fort Campbell plays a vital role in the regional employment and economic picture. Federal defense spending cuts are a risk however there are no reported plans to make significant changes to personnel levels at this time. MIXED DEBT PROFILE: Key debt ratios are moderate. Management reports no major capital needs, however, the absence of a formal multi-year capital plan adds uncertainty to the direction of the city's debt profile. Pension and other post employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are not a material credit concern, but variable rate exposure is considered very high by Fitch. CREDIT PROFILE REGIONAL ECONOMIC ANCHOR BENEFITS FROM ADJOINING FORT CAMPBELL Clarksville is located along Interstate 24, approximately 50 miles northwest of the state capitol city of Nashville. It is the economic center for the region and the fifth largest city in Tennessee with an estimated 2011 population of 136,231. The city continues to experience very strong population growth (more than double the U.S. and Tennessee annual rate from 2000-2011) in part driven by the expansion of Fort Campbell. Fort Campbell is home to the prestigious 101st Airborne Division, the U.S. military's lone air assault division, and two Special Operations Command units. Fort Campbell supports a population of more than 30,000 military personnel and 53,000 family members across the region, with a reported annual economic impact of $4.2 billion. Fitch will monitor the impact of any across-the-board federal military spending cuts on the fort given its irreplaceable impact on the regional economy. Fitch derives some comfort from an April 2012 Associated Press report in which the Army Chief of Staff reiterates the strategic importance of the installation and states the total population at Fort Campbell will remain very close to existing levels. The next largest employers within the city are the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (3,900 employees), Trane Company, manufacturer of heating and air conditioning units (1,400), and Wal-Mart (1,363). The manufacturing sector remains sizable within the Clarksville, TN-KY metropolitan statistical area accounting for 12% of total non-farm employment (more than 130% of the U.S. average) but more than 30% or some 4,800 jobs below pre-recession employment peak. On the development front Hemlock Semiconductor is in the process of constructing a new $1.2 billion plant scheduled for completion later this year that will produce polycrystalline silicon for solar cells and semiconductor chips. The plant will create 300-500 specialized jobs which should benefit local per capita money income levels that are only 89% of the state and 77% of the U.S. average. Agero, a leading provider of connected vehicle and roadside assistance services, recently announced plans to hire 500 workers over the next 18 months to operate a call center located within Clarksville. Clarksville's May 2012 unemployment rate of 7.8% is essentially in-line with the state and national average. The unemployment rate is improved from 9% in May 2011, reflecting solid growth in the city's employment base of 2.2% during the period, outpacing the rate of expansion reported for state (1%) and U.S. (1.9%). Employment levels within the broader MSA have exhibited steady improvement with year-over-year gains recorded in 28 of the prior 30 months. CITY'S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG The city continues to adhere to a general fund reserve policy that requires a minimum of 20% of operating expenditures and transfers out. At the close of fiscal 2011 the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance per GASB 54) totaled $16.7 million or 23.2% of spending. The city's conservative reserve policy provides a safety net to accommodate unforeseen expenses or revenue shortfalls. Actual results have tracked very closely to or surpassed budgeted expectations over the last several years, and the two major local funding sources for the general fund, property taxes and sales taxes, have experienced good growth of 12.7% and 11.2% in aggregate, respectively, from fiscal 2008-2011 despite recessionary and housing market pressures. The city expects to post a very strong surplus of approximately $7.3 million for fiscal 2012 driven in part by strong sales tax performance (reflecting troops returning home from deployment and improving economic conditions) and department-wide efforts to trim spending. The fiscal 2013 budget proposed the use of $5.9 million in reserves. Consistent with prior year's practice the budget appropriates approximately $3 million for vehicle placement, technology improvements, and other infrastructure investment. A good portion of the fund balance appropriation is expected to support operations, which Fitch generally does not consider prudent practice. A history of conservative budgeting coupled with the expectation reserves will remain comfortably within the city's prudent reserve policy mitigate this concern. LOW TAX RATE AND STABLE TAX BASE Fitch favorably considers potential revenue raising capacity in the city's low property tax rate. At $1.24 per $100 assessed value (AV) the city's tax rate was last increased in fiscal 2000 and is considerably lower than the tax rate of other large Tennessee cities. The city's property tax rate and levy amount are not subject to statutory or charter limitation. The city's tax base has performed very well, and the top taxpayers are adequately diverse led by the Clarksville Health System (dba Gateway Medical Center) at 6.6% of AV. The medical center is among the largest employers in the city and plays a critical role in the provision of essential health services for the broader region. DEBT LEVELS MANAGEABLE BUT SOME RISK TO UNDEFINED CAPITAL NEEDS Debt levels are generally moderate and heavily influenced by the overlapping obligations of Montgomery County. Overall debt is equal to 4.6% of market value and $2,528 per capita. Debt carrying costs are affordable at $9.5 million budgeted for fiscal 2013 or 11% of budgeted spending. The city reports no major capital or borrowing needs, however, the city does not prepare a formal multi-year CIP defining future capital projects and funding sources - a practice fairly standard among highly rated local governments. Risk inherent in the absence of a CIP is further highlighted by the city's strong population growth that generally places demand on infrastructure and maintenance needs. HIGH VARIABLE RATE DEBT Variable rate debt exposure remains high. The city's GO pledge secures nearly $53 million in variable rate notes issued through the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund (TMBF) in addition to a $50 million variable rate bank note issued by Fifth Third Bank. A total of $2.1 million of the TMBF loans and $15.2 million of the bank loan have yet to be drawn upon. The $50 million bank note, issued to provide funds for certain public works projects, is due December 2013 and expected to be repaid from proceeds of the city's water, sewer, and gas revenue bonds (rated 'AA-' stable outlook by Fitch). Variable rate indebtedness accounts for more than 60% of the city's $164 million in total direct debt. Fitch generally considers variable rate exposure above 25% of outstanding debt high. However, the notes have resulted in a very low cost of borrowing, and Fitch believes the city's financial profile exhibits good flexibility to respond to a spike in borrowing costs should one occur. The city does not have exposure to interest rate swap or derivatives. Liquidity support is administered through the bond program and near exclusively provided by Bank of America (Fitch Issuer Default Rating 'A/F1'). Fitch believes dependence on a single entity for liquidity presents a moderate level of risk. SATISFACTORY PENSION FUNDING; CLOSED OPEB LIMITS LIABILITIES City employees participate in the agent multiple-employer defined benefit pension plan, the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. The city makes annual payments to the plan as determined by the state that equal the annual required contribution (ARC) which was $6.7 million in fiscal 2011 or 9.2% of spending. The city's representative portion of the plan is adequately funded at 74% (adjusted by Fitch to assume a 7% discount rate) and the unfunded actuarial accrued liability $115 million or 1.5% of market value. The city's healthcare, dental, and life insurance plan has been closed to new employees as of July 1, 2006. The city's OPEB liability is funded on a pay-as-you-go basis totaling under $700,000 or 1% of spending in fiscal 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria