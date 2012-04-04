April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that US Airways
Group Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--) interest in acquiring AMR Corp. (D/--) out of
bankruptcy does not affect our ratings or outlook on US Airways. It is no secret
that US Airways has expressed interest in an acquisition; it unsuccessfully
attempted to merge with other airlines in the past. More recently, the Tempe,
Ariz.-based airline has announced it has hired advisors to look at a potential
acquisition and, according to reports, has told some AMR unsecured creditors
that a potential acquisition could result in $1.5 billion of synergies.
However, any potential acquisition likely wouldn't occur for a while. AMR
filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 29, 2011, and under current bankruptcy
law, the judge can grant the company the exclusive right to propose a
reorganization plan for up to 18 months. In addition, AMR's management has
indicated its desire to remain independent, having developed a stand-alone
business plan that it projects will result in $2 billion of cost savings and $1
billion of incremental revenue by 2016. We will monitor the situation and take
any necessary rating actions if and as an acquisition becomes more likely or
more imminent.