April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Entercom's
recent announcement that it has agreed to acquire radio station 102.9 KBLX-FM
will not affect its 'B+' corporate credit rating and the stable outlook on the
company. We expect Entercom will likely draw on its revolving credit facility to
partly fund the $25 million acquisition. As a result, we expect the transaction
will be roughly neutral to its leverage.
KBLX will become the fourth station in Entercom's San Francisco cluster. We
expect Entercom to begin managing the station in late April under a time
brokerage agreement.
Entercom's results lagged industry averages in the fourth quarter, largely
because of format changes made in 2011. Revenue and EBITDA declined 7% and 12%
respectively. We regard radio format changes as involving some degree of
operating risk and a ramp-up period before success can be fully assessed.
Excluding the effect of changes in revenue from political advertising and
format changes, core revenue was flat in the quarter. Revenue declines offset
a 4% decline in operating expenses. In 2012, we expect modest revenue growth
and mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth, predicated on gaining traction
with format changes, and on somewhat stronger business conditions. Despite
much higher interest expense, following the November refinancing transaction,
we expect the company to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary
cash flow. We expect leverage to decline slightly in 2012, subject to an
increase in EBITDA.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a 17% EBITDA cushion of compliance with
its leverage covenant, its tightest covenant. However, under our base case
assumptions, we believe covenant compliance could be at risk in 2014 unless
the company is able to grow its EBITDA base substantially and bring down debt
levels. We could lower our rating on Entercom over the coming year if we
become convinced that meaningful EBITDA and cash flow expansion related to
acquisitions and station format changes is unlikely.