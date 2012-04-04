April 4 - A mixed bag of first-quarter revenue results from the largest U.S.
airlines could set the stage for the onset of renewed industry margin pressure
as jet fuel costs stay high and the air travel demand outlook remains uncertain.
Fitch Ratings sees persistently high fuel prices and potential difficulties in
passing on rising costs through more fare hikes as the primary risks facing U.S.
carriers moving into the peak spring and summer demand period.
While a continuation of strong booking trends and successful first-quarter
industry fare actions helped some carriers report healthy passenger unit revenue
results through the winter, increasing signs of a moderation in revenue per
available seat mile (RASM) growth represents a significant and ongoing source of
concern this year.
Passenger yield and unit revenue growth has not been uniformly strong across the
industry in the first quarter. While Delta and US Airways both reported
respectable March revenue trends this week, United has guided to first-quarter
unit revenue growth of only 4%-5%, well short of recent quarterly gains.
Most carriers have indicated that both international and domestic demand remains
strong, and Delta noted that late March bookings, particularly for high-fare
business customers, showed improvement. This suggests that more disappointing
revenue numbers at United and Southwest may reflect the impact of network
changes and merger integration issues at those two carriers, rather than an
industrywide trend.
Still, we believe an extension of industry capacity discipline through the
remainder of the year will be essential if jet fuel costs average well above
$3.00 per gallon for the remainder of the year. The demonstrated willingness of
U.S. airlines to pull back capacity growth and boost fares has been the key
driver of the recovery in industry margins and free cash flow generation, since
the depths of the recession and the air travel demand collapse in 2009.
With the notable exception of JetBlue, which plans to grow scheduled capacity by
5.5%-7.5% this year, all of the largest U.S. airlines have reined in available
seat mile growth this year. United, in response to heightened fuel pressure,
announced that more capacity would be taken out of the 2012 plan, pushing its
projected full year ASM reduction to 0.5%-1.5%.
Taken together, additional industry fare hikes and generally consistent fuel
hedging programs could limit the damage of further energy price spikes, but an
erosion of pricing power could quickly result in margin compression, even in a
relatively stable fuel price environment. Consequently, we think investors
should stay focused on any signs of renewed softness in monthly unit revenue
comparisons through the spring and summer.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.