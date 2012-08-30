Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to $12.745 million Build NYC Resource Corporation revenue bonds, series 2012 issued on behalf of Wagner College. The series 2012 bonds are expected to be sold via negotiation on or about the week of Sept. 10, 2012. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund the renovation of the college's premier academic building, Main Hall; address certain deferred maintenance needs in a freshman residence hall, fund a debt service reserve (DSR) and pay costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the college, supported by a mortgage on all campus property and a cash-funded debt service reserve (DSR). KEY RATING DRIVERS INVESTMENT-GRADE CHARACTERISTICS OUTWEIGH CONCERNS: The 'BBB-' rating reflects Wagner's historically positive operating performance, adequate coverage of pro forma debt service obligations, and balance sheet resource levels consistent with an investment grade rating. Credit risks include very high exposure to variable-rate debt, a recent softening in enrollment, and a moderately high debt burden. ENROLLMENT-DRIVEN OPERATIONS: Wagner's history of successful operations is heavily reliant on student-generated revenues to fund annual operations. The college has added certain high-demand, accelerated undergraduate and graduate degree programs to manage the sometimes cyclical nature of programmatic demand. DEBT STRUCTURE HEIGHTENS RISK PROFILE: The college's exposure to variable-rate debt and the attendant risks is very high, particularly given its limited financial flexibility. Though management has taken a variety of steps to address and mitigate these risks, the level of exposure remains a material credit consideration. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO STABILIZE ENROLLMENT: An inability to stem the trend of softening enrollment could weaken the core operational strengths that underpin the rating, resulting in negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB-' rating is linked directly to Wagner's sound financial performance. Including a policy-driven endowment distribution, the college has generated an average operating surplus of 5.4% over the past five years. Fitch attributes the college's resilience in producing consistently positive results despite volatile market conditions in fiscal 2008 and 2009, followed by a decline in Wagner's primary revenue stream in fiscal 2010, to conservative management practices, which Fitch views favorably. Historically low short-term interest rates have allowed the college to minimize the carrying costs on its debt portfolio (which features 100% variable-rate demand bonds), and subsequently contributed to the generation of robust margins. Annual operations are primarily funded from student-generated revenues, which provided 84.9% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues. Because of the close link with enrollment and in recognition of softening in full-time equivalent enrollment over the past four enrollment cycles, management initiated a web-based advertising strategy to improve and expand the college's brand and subsequently enhance demand. Further, the college has expanded programs catering to students seeking a second undergraduate degree in fields with high levels of professional demand such as nursing. In combination, Fitch expects these efforts to successfully stabilize enrollment. The ongoing consistency of operating surpluses is integral to Wagner's ability to manage its high debt burden. Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $6.3 million represented 9% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues, with net income available for debt service in fiscal 2011 providing an adequate 1.6x MADS coverage. Importantly, Wagner's debt portfolio includes substantial exposure to variable-rate debt at a level not typically consistent with a 'BBB-' credit rating (80.6% of pro forma outstanding debt). Fitch considers the college's intention to restructure the variable-rate debt in early 2014, in advance of the expiration of all outstanding credit facilities and associated derivative products, as an important offset to the risks posed by the debt structure. Sufficient coverage provided by operations is integral to the maintenance of the investment-grade rating, particularly given the limited nature of Wagner's financial cushion. Available funds (defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted) of $34.5 million in fiscal 2011 represented a light 43.9% of total pro forma outstanding debt ($78.6 million) and 52.4% of annual operating expenses ($65.8 million). Wagner College was originally founded in 1883 in Rochester, New York. In 1918, the college relocated to its current home in Staten Island, New York. Wagner provides a residential college environment to its approximately 2,240, primarily undergraduate (82.9%) headcount students (as of fall 2011). Approximately 73% of undergraduate students live on the college's 108-acre campus.