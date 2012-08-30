Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'F1+' rating on the New York Power Authority's (NYPA) commercial paper (CP) notes, authorized at up to $1.4 billion. The 'F1+' short term rating is supported by high-quality, liquid assets in the form of NYPA's own cash and investments, and access to the authority's $550 million syndicated bank line of credit (which expires Jan. 1, 2014). SECURITY: The CP notes are secured by a subordinate pledge of NYPA system revenues, after payment of operating and maintenance expenses and after debt service payments on $1.2 billion senior lien revenue bonds. The CP proceeds are largely utilized to finance customer energy efficiency programs, whereby end-users repay the authority for its investment within seven years on average or less. KEY RATING DRIVERS VERY LOW-COST POWER: NYPA, as the largest nonfederal public power producer in the U.S., serving a diverse group of customers throughout New York State, benefits from a largely 'green' hydropower resource mix, that is exceptionally low cost for the state and region (average of less than 2.0 cents per kilowatt hour ). STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMER: NYPA continues to exhibit strong financial metrics, with FY 2011 revenues of $2.66 billion, a solid balance sheet and healthy cash flow. Debt service coverage (prior to NYPA transfers to the state) has exceeded 2.0x for the past four years despite recent economic recession. SOLID CUSTOMER BASE: NYPA's revenue and customer mix is diverse and based upon mainly contractual wholesale power sales at terms that allow for at least some rate adjustments when needed. VARIABLE HYDROELECTRIC PRODUCTION: Hydroelectric output is inherently variable as it relies on the Great Lakes' water levels. Positively, NYPA conservatively bases financial projections on below-average hydro conditions through FYE 2014. CONSIDERABLE TRANSFERS TO NYS GENERAL FUND: NYPA's annual voluntary contributions to the state general fund represent an ongoing key concern as the level of these transfers can significantly vary. The transfers are subject to NYPA Board approval and maintenance of 2.0x debt service coverage prior to transfer. Transfers for FY 2012 are thus far on budget. MODERATELY HIGH VARIABLE-RATE DEBT: NYPA maintains a moderately high proportion (39%) of variable-rate debt (mostly CP) to total debt, with associated remarketing and interest rate risk. On a net basis, however, taking into account financial hedges, the variable interest rate exposure declines to 12%. LIBERAL BOND COVENANTS: NYPA's bond covenants are fairly liberal (i.e. no required debt service reserve fund, or additional bonds test). This risk is mitigated by NYPA's fiscal conservatism, and solid liquidity and risk management practices. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION UNDUE PRESSURE FROM STATE: Legislative or political pressure to materially increase NYPA transfers to the state or imposition of other energy initiatives upon NYPA remain a key credit concern. DISRUPTION IN COMMERCIAL PAPER MARKET: Potential for material dislocation in the CP market is a concern, given NYPA's high proportion of CP relative to total debt (at 32% of total debt outstanding as of Aug. 17, 2012). CREDIT SUMMARY: The New York Power Authority, a quasi-state agency, is the largest nonfederal public power producer in the U.S. NYPA serves customers throughout New York, primarily via contracted wholesale power sales to municipal, cooperative, and investor-owner utilities, industrial users, public corporations, and out-of-state utilities. NYPA's annual revenues for FY 2011 totaled more than $2.66 billion. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND LIQUIDITY FY 2011 net income strengthened to $235 million from $181 million in the prior year. The main drivers for this increase were higher revenues (related to 10% increased output at the Niagara hydroproject), higher non-operating income, and lower non-operating expenses (decrease in net debt service). For the first six months of FY 2012, financial performance is within budget. Lake water levels remain below average, but in-line with NYPA projections. Debt service coverage is on target to exceed 2.0x after transfers to the state. Liquidity is solid through the first six months of FY 2012, at $1.29 billion in unrestricted cash reserves - slightly ahead of FYE 2011 cash balance of $1.22 billion. Internal liquidity has steadily risen over the past four years, through the recessionary years, to 195 days operating cash at FYE 2011. Prospectively, NYPA is projecting to maintain its solid debt service coverage (of 2.0x or better) through 2014, based on conservative assumptions including below-average hydro conditions, a manageable capital expenditure plan ($1.5 billion through 2014), and the implementation of moderate hydropower and transmission rate increases. Fitch also reviewed a stress scenario incorporating further reduced hydropower output, lower market electricity prices, and added costs related to a new transmission project, and NYPA's debt service coverage fell just below 2.0x, but still solid for the rating category. SIZEABLE COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM NYPA's total CP authorization is substantial at $1.4 billion, and its liquidity resources (internal and external) are minimally adequate to support its 'F1+' short-term rating. However, it should be noted that NYPA's CP outstanding cannot exceed the size of the bank revolving agreement (as per CP resolution). As a result, the size of the bank revolver ($550 million) is more indicative of NYPA's actual CP requirements. NYPA's commercial paper notes continue to remarket without issue, with an average maturity of 75 days and average interest rate (including external liquidity cost and remarketing) of less than 20 basis points. NYPA's revolving line of credit is with five major U.S. banks, four of which maintain 'F1+' short-term ratings. The bank revolving agreements expire Jan. 1, 2014. NYPA is not projecting to materially increase CP note utilization through 2016. MANAGEABLE NYPA TRANSFERS TO STATE Positively, NYPA's transfer to the state for FY 2012 is likely to total $85 million, which is slightly less than the prior year estimate. Prospectively, the transfers are projected at $65 million per year for 2013 and 2014. Each year, NYPA and the state legislature essentially revisit and reset NYPA's transfer level. Favorably, in May 2011 NYPA's Board adopted a new policy which added a debt service coverage (minimum of 2.0x) reference point, in addition to other indenture requirements, before any transfer of funds to the state. Nonetheless, this transfer variability is a credit concern, particularly as NYPA is operating through a period of below-average hydropower conditions and low electricity market prices. Fitch currently rates New York State's general obligation bonds 'AA' with a Positive Outlook. CREDIT NEUTRAL CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT/TRUSTEES: Fitch views the appointment of Gil Quinones as NYPA's new CEO and the addition of three new board Trustees (to fill vacancies) over this past year as credit neutral factors. NYPA has historically maintained a solid, fairly deep senior management team. Mr. Quinones was promoted from COO to President and CEO in November 2011. Each of the new Trustees bring many years of experience and leadership in the areas of government, law and business - seemingly strong additions to NYPA's board.