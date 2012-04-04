April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured local currency rating on global depositary notes (GDNs) of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX; foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--). The GDNs, in the amount of Mexican pesos 7.00 billion, represent underlying local-currency securities, Certificados Bursatiles (Cebures), with an interest rate of 7.65% and a maturity in 2021, that PEMEX has issued; the depositary is Citibank N.A. The 'A-' rating on the GDNs addresses the payment risk associated with PEMEX's payment obligations on the underlying Cebures. "We have rated these notes at the same level as the local currency rating on PEMEX, based on our belief that the company's promise of payment is identical to that for domestic holders of the Cebures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Fabiola Ortiz. "Therefore, our rating on the GDNs addresses the underlying local-currency obligation." A key feature of the GDNs is that the depositary will convert the payment amounts in Mexican pesos that it receives from PEMEX, less the depositary's fees and expenses, into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect at the time of payment, unless there are restrictions on convertibility at that time. The rating on the GDNs, however, relates only to the obligations of PEMEX under the Cebures, and not to the additional services the depositary is to perform with respect to the GDNs. Standard & Poor's ratings on PEMEX reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary government support; therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on the United Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). We base this assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's "critical" role as the only exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its provision of close to 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its "integral" link with the government, given the latter's full and stable ownership of the company. The Mexican government drives PEMEX's strategy, determines its key budgetary decisions, and maintains tight control over it. Our foreign currency rating on PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve base, PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its central role in the country's energy sector. However, the company's "significant" financial risk profile and improving reserve replacement rate, though lower compared with other investment-grade oil companies', somewhat offset its strengths. The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the weight of a substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the company's large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed about 40% of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years. The disclosure statement on the GDN supplement to the offering memorandum indicates that payment obligations of PEMEX under the Cebures will rank equally with all of the company's other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated public external debt. Our sovereign rating criteria is relevant here, given that we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on the sovereign. Consequently, a pari passu clause in sovereign debt documentation would typically prompt us to rate the issue at the same level as the sovereign's foreign-currency debt. However, in the case of the GDNs, the credit terms on which are those of the underlying Cebures, there is neither a cross-default to external debt nor a ranking statement in the PEMEX debt documentation that pertains only to the Cebures. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/-- Local Currency A-/Stable/-- New Rating Senior Unsecured MXN7.00 bil 7.65% global depositoary notes due 2021 Local Currency A-