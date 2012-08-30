Aug 30 - For now, the U.S. drought's credit effect on state and local governments has not been meaningful. The longer the drought persists, however, this could change, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in the report "Dry As A Bone: A Prolonged Drought May Leave Some U.S. Local Governments Parched".

"Although we believe the credit effect on these local governments has not been noteworthy to date, the longer the drought continues the more likely it is to weaken those economies and their revenue generation potential," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emmanuelle Lawrence. "If that were to happen, we could see a greater effect on state and local government credits."

The drought has already left its imprint on some communities. Wildfires have increased, damaging public and commercial buildings and homes. Communities that depend on water tourism and recreational activities for revenue are suffering. In some cases, economic development, especially in rural and less-diversified communities, has taken a hit. The severe drought is even hurting larger, more economically diverse communities. Standard & Poor's addresses these issues, as well as the responses of state and local governments, in the article.