Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society (Bermuda) Ltd.
and Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk Retention Group
(referred to collectively as ALAS). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ALAS' strong capital position is an essential factor supporting its IFS rating.
While net leverage deteriorated to approximately 1.8x at May 31, 2012 from 1.6x
at Nov. 30, 2011, it remained below the average of 2.20x from 2001-2010 and well
below highs of almost 4.0x in the late-1990s.
Members' net worth was $707 million at May 31, 2012, a decline of 4.3%, or $31.5
million for the first six months of 2012. The decline was due to a comprehensive
loss of $16.6 million, changes in amounts due to former member firms of $11.6
million, and distributions to member firms of $3.3 million.
ALAS reported an underwriting loss for the first six months of 2012 of $75
million. Higher net claim expenses were primarily the result of adverse
development of prior period reserves, which totaled $53 million, primarily on
two underwriting years.
Fitch believes that ALAS' reserves are within the range of adequacy. ALAS'
process for estimating reserves has been consistent over the last several
decades. Thus Fitch believes the adverse development reflects the unique
challenges inherent in the long-tail nature of ALAS' business and the
uncertainty often surrounding the legal issues associated with lawyers'
professional liability (LPL) claims.
ALAS' prior year reserve development has fluctuated over time but was
consistently favorable for 10 years. The company had not reported adverse
development since 2001, when it had an impact on the combined ratio of 7.8
points. Favorable development for 2007-2010 averaged $79 million annually, or
32.1 points. For the 18 months ending May 31, 2012, however, ALAS reported
adverse development of prior years' reserves of $141 million, affecting the
combined ratio by 42.9 points.
Additional rating strengths include ALAS' well-established, successful
operations in the LPL market and a high-quality, fixed-income portfolio that
provides sufficient liquidity to meet policyholder obligations. ALAS enjoys
sustainable competitive advantages in loss prevention, claims management, and
business retention derived from its relationship with member-owners and its
service orientation.
Ratings concerns are focused on concentration risks. As a monoline insurer, ALAS
is reliant on a single market characterized by low-frequency/high-severity
claims and higher-than-average earnings and capital volatility. An above-average
exposure to equity and alternative investments at 56% of members' net worth is
an additional source of capital volatility.
Fitch expects ALAS to continue to protect and manage its capital position by
addressing pricing considerations and loss experience and to exercise its
ability to make retrospective premium calls if needed.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include continued adverse
reserve development or other declines in members' net worth that result in a
deterioration of net leverage to greater than 2.25x and/or a material and
sustained reduction in membership base.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term due to ALAS'
product concentration. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over
the long term include a return to strong underwriting performance and an asset
allocation with lower exposure to equity and alternative investments.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)