Overview -- We expect recent price increases for U.S.-based building products manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to hold and for sales volumes to improve on expectations for further improvement in new housing construction activity. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming all existing ratings, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our baseline view that a more favorable operating environment will lift EBITDA off deep cyclical lows to levels sufficient to reduce leverage below 4x next year. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Nashville, Tenn.-based Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings including our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that improved demand related to a recovering home construction sector will lift Louisiana-Pacific's EBITDA off deep cyclical lows to levels sufficient to comfortably cover interest expense and to drop leverage below 4x next year. The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Louisiana-Pacific reflects our opinion of the building materials manufacturer's financial risk as "significant" and its business risk as "fair." Strengths include a strong liquidity position that enabled the company to endure a severe housing correction and its good operating leverage that now positions the company to take advantage of an expected housing recovery. Still, the company's end markets are concentrated and will continue to contribute to volatile credit measures through housing cycles. Under our baseline scenario, we now expect revenues to improve to about $1.7 billion in 2012 and then to nearly $2 billion in 2013, as compared with less than $1.4 billion in 2011. We estimate 2013 debt will be about $515 million in 2013, net of the non-recourse portion of timberlands related obligations and after pension and other adjustments. We expect EBITDA to surpass $150 million in 2013, which would indicate leverage near the midpoint of the 3x to 4x range. We expect interest to be covered by more than 3x at these levels and for FFO to debt to top 20% next year. These ratios are consistent with our "significant" financial risk assessment. Our baseline scenario reflects the following assumptions: -- We expect U.S. housing starts to grow 25% in 2012 to 760,000 units and by 20% in 2013 to 920,000 units; -- Oriented strand board (OSB) segment accounts for about half of projected 2013 revenue as Louisiana-Pacific's production increases slightly lag our forecast for growth in housing starts; -- Siding segment accounts for about 25% of 2013 revenues on 1% to 3% annual growth, which is in line with our expectation for repair and remodeling spending improvement; and -- Gross margins nearly double from 2011 to about 16% in 2013 on higher OSB prices (above $200 per thousand square feet compared with $186 in 2011) and improved capacity utilization. Louisiana-Pacific is a leading manufacturer of building materials with operations in the U.S., Canada, and South America. The company's earnings vary widely because of cyclical demand and volatile pricing for its products; fluctuations in fiber, energy, and resin costs; changes in the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate; and seasonal factors. Over a cycle, we believe new construction represents about 80% of OSB and 95% of engineered wood products demand, respectively, and as a result Louisiana-Pacific has experienced depressed volumes in these segments throughout the recent housing downturn. Sales in the company's siding segment have held up better because a higher percentage of these products are sold for residential remodeling purposes, which have not experienced as severe a decline. Liquidity In our opinion, Louisiana-Pacific maintains a strong liquidity position based on the following observations and expectations and in accordance with our criteria: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed estimated uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months and by more than 1.0x over the next 24 months; -- Sources of liquidity will exceed estimated uses even if EBITDA declined by 30%; and -- In our view, Louisiana-Pacific likely has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. Louisiana-Pacific's primary sources of liquidity include $427 million in cash held on June 30, 2012. Louisiana-Pacific also had about $76 million of unused borrowing base capacity under a $100 million asset-based credit facility maturing in October 2016. Availability has been adjusted for $9 million of outstanding letters of credit and $15 million of restricted borrowing capacity. The facility restricts $15 million of availability from use if the company's fixed charge is below 1.1x, which may be the case for the next couple of quarters. Based on our operating assumptions, we expect free operating cash flow in the range of $25 million to $50 million--after annual capital expenditures of about $50 million. Other uses of capital include $12 million of debt maturities in 2012 and $97 million in 2013 (most of which is offset by notes receivable). Our baseline scenario does not contemplate payment of dividends or substantial share repurchases over the next two years. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Louisiana-Pacific published on RatingsDirect on April 27, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our baseline view that a more favorable operating environment will lift EBITDA off deep cyclical lows to levels sufficient to bring leverage below 4x over the next 12 months. We also expect FFO to debt to climb from recent cyclical lows into the 20% to 30% range that we typically associate with a significant financial risk profile in 2013. We could lower our rating on Louisiana-Pacific if the housing recovery stalls and financial measures remained more indicative of an aggressive financial profile (e.g. debt to EBITDA sustained above 4x or FFO to debt below 20%). A downgrade would be highly likely, in this scenario, particularly if Louisiana-Pacific did not take steps to preserve liquidity in the $250 million to $300 million range that management typically targets during cyclical downturns. We would upgrade Louisiana-Pacific if credit measures improve more significantly than we currently anticipate such that leverage drops and is sustained at the lower end of the 2x to 3x range that we typically associate with an intermediate financial risk profile. We view this scenario to be unlikely until the U.S. housing market bounces back closer to the historical norm (e.g. 1.5 million annual starts), which we do not expect to occur until 2015 at the earliest. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable To From Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 3 