April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
seven Federal Home Loan Bank bonds by assigning a negative outlook to the
ratings. On Aug. 16, 2011, we assigned 'AA+' ratings on these bonds, but as a
result of an error, we did not assign an outlook to them.
The negative outlook on these bonds reflects the negative outlook on the
long-term rating on the U.S. We expect that the Federal Home Loan Banks, as a
government-sponsored entity, will continue to benefit from the implied support
of the U.S. government for its systemwide debt securities and will continue
normal lending and funding operations. Our ratings on a supported entity
typically do not exceed those on its supporting entity.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Corrected
To From
Federal Home Loan Banks
$15 mil step-up bonds
due 09/14/2026 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$10 mil floating-rate bonds
due 09/14/2021 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$75 mil 2% bonds
due 08/24/2017 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$10 mil floating-rate bonds
due 09/14/2021 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$100 mil 0.55% bonds series 5R-8013
due 12/12/2013 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$1 bil 0.22% bonds
due 08/22/2012 AA+/Negative AA+/--
$15 mil step-up bonds
due 08/25/2015 AA+/Negative AA+/--
