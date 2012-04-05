April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on seven Federal Home Loan Bank bonds by assigning a negative outlook to the ratings. On Aug. 16, 2011, we assigned 'AA+' ratings on these bonds, but as a result of an error, we did not assign an outlook to them. The negative outlook on these bonds reflects the negative outlook on the long-term rating on the U.S. We expect that the Federal Home Loan Banks, as a government-sponsored entity, will continue to benefit from the implied support of the U.S. government for its systemwide debt securities and will continue normal lending and funding operations. Our ratings on a supported entity typically do not exceed those on its supporting entity. RATINGS LIST Ratings Corrected To From Federal Home Loan Banks $15 mil step-up bonds due 09/14/2026 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $10 mil floating-rate bonds due 09/14/2021 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $75 mil 2% bonds due 08/24/2017 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $10 mil floating-rate bonds due 09/14/2021 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $100 mil 0.55% bonds series 5R-8013 due 12/12/2013 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $1 bil 0.22% bonds due 08/22/2012 AA+/Negative AA+/-- $15 mil step-up bonds due 08/25/2015 AA+/Negative AA+/-- Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.