Overview
-- U.S.-based Trident USA Health Services, a provider of bedside
diagnostic and laboratory exams, is refinancing its existing indebtedness and
funding a $144 million shareholder dividend.
-- Pro forma for this debt issuance, adjusted debt leverage will be
approximately 6x.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to
Trident. We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating and
preliminary '2' recovery rating to Trident's proposed $225 million first-lien
credit facility, and assigning a preliminary 'CCC+' issue rating and
preliminary '6' recovery rating to Trident's proposed $100 million second-lien
term loan.
-- Our stable rating outlook is based on our expectation that Trident
will continue pursuing acquisitions, limiting opportunities for stronger
credit protection measures.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B' corporate credit rating to Sparks, Md.-based Trident USA Health Services
LLC. Our rating outlook is stable.
We assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue rating, one notch above the corporate
credit rating, and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Trident's proposed $225
million first-lien credit facility, indicating our expectation for substantial
(70% to 90%) recovery of principal for first-lien lenders in the event of
payment default. The facility consists of a $50 million revolving credit
facility due 2016 and a $175 million term loan due 2017.
Additionally, we assigned a preliminary 'CCC+' issue rating, two notches below
the corporate credit rating, and our preliminary '6' recovery rating, to the
proposed $100 million second-lien term loan due 2017, indicating our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of
payment default. The debt is being co-issued by Trident subsidiaries MX USA
Inc. and Kan-Di-Ki LLC.
Rationale
Our preliminary rating on Trident reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged." We expect revenue to increase by approximately 10% per year,
primarily reflecting continued acquisitions and the expansion of service
offerings to existing and acquired customers, along with steady reimbursement
rates on both the federal and state levels. We expect overall EBITDA margins
to increase by approximately 250 basis points (over actual 2011 margins),
primarily driven by higher margin X-ray and ultrasound businesses.
Trident's highly leveraged financial risk profile is reflected in our
calculation of debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the new debt of 6.0x as of Dec.
31. 2011) declining to about 5.3x at the end of 2012. Discretionary cash flow
was below $15 million for the past two years; while we expect approximately
$20 million to $25 million of discretionary cash flow on an annual basis, we
believe the company will use the majority to fund its acquisition strategy,
rather than lowering debt. We do not expect any shareholder dividends.
The weak business risk profile reflects our view of Trident's aggressive
roll-up strategy, competition, and reimbursement risk, despite offsetting
strong growth prospects. Trident provides mobile health care services to acute
health care facilities. Skilled nursing homes (SNF), assisted living
facilities, correctional facilities, and home health/hospice are 78%, 8%, 8%,
and 2% of customer revenues, respectively. Primary services include x-rays,
laboratory testing, and sonograms (70%, 19%, and 11% of revenues,
respectively). Despite its geographic and customer diversity, Medicare
reimbursement is an ongoing risk factor. Medicare payments to Trident are
roughly 85% of revenues, one-half of which are billed directly to Medicare,
and one-half reimbursed indirectly from health care facilities. In our
opinion, commercial payors, at only 11% of revenues, do not provide an offset.
The risk of sweeping reductions in reimbursement is somewhat mitigated by
dispersion, because its services are billed under various Medicare schedules,
codes, and components. One of these key components--transportation--varies by
state, as well; Trident operates in 42 states. Reimbursement trends have been
slightly positive over the past three years, but any reduction in
reimbursement of per diem patient payments by Medicare to health care
facilities (particularly nursing homes) could hurt Trident because Medicare
Part A is approximately 40% of revenues. We do note, however, that Trident has
not seen any effect of the 2011 Medicare nursing home rate cut in any of its
contract renewals since the cut was announced. Trident serves over 12,000
providers: Its top 500 customers account for only 39% of revenues, obviating
any customer concentration risk. Contractual relationships give Trident the
right to provide operations (at established pricing), with nor obligation or
exclusivity on the part of the customer.
The low barriers to entry characteristic to the industry contribute to our
weak business assessment. The mobile health care services industry is highly
fragmented, and while Trident is the only national player with materially
greater scale than its next-largest competitor, it has a low market share.
Competition is primarily from regional participants and hospitals. Acute
health care facilities typically outsource services because there is
insufficient demand per facility to economically justify maintaining X-ray
equipment and a technician on-site. Trident's teleradiology network provides
X-ray reads from board-certified radiologists with rapid turnaround time.
Mobile services (e.g., bedside testing) are superior to patient transport in
terms of lowering cost, reducing injury risk, and helping SNFs manage more
medically complex patients.
Trident has pursued an aggressive growth strategy in this fragmented industry,
acquiring 34 companies since 2003; it now has a national infrastructure with
eight regional offices. While Trident can reap benefits from economies of
scale in dispatching equipment and technicians, customer billing and
collection, and regulatory compliance, we have not seen unadjusted margin
improvements over the past two years. Still, this infrastructure gives Trident
a competitive advantage over smaller, less sophisticated competitors, and we
expect some modest improvement in 2012. Health care facility relationships
(typically with one point of contact responsible for the relationship) are
cross-selling opportunities. Much of Trident's organic growth is from
cross-selling sonogram and laboratory services to existing X-ray customers,
which resulted in a majority of customers contracting for multiple services.
Over the medium term, Trident wants to leverage this relationship to provide
additional clinical mobile services such as optometry, audiology, podiatry,
and dentistry. We believe it will acquire small regional participants that
offer these services as an additional growth initiative. We also expect
Trident to continue growing by expanding in existing markets and entering new
markets via de novo efforts and acquisitions.
Liquidity
Trident's liquidity is "adequate" for its needs. Sources of cash likely will
exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Trident's liquidity
are:
-- With estimated sources exceeding uses by approximately $50 million, we
expect coverage of uses to be over 2x for the next 12 months;
-- Sources of liquidity include about $5 million of balance sheet cash,
$40 million of discretionary cash flow, and access to a $50 million revolving
credit facility;
-- Uses include capital expenditures of between $12 million to $15
million and acquisitions assumed at approximately $25 million per year,
although Trident could make larger acquisitions;
-- A 20% to 25% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and
-- No significant debt maturities until 2017.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Trident, to be published on
RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Trident reflects our expectation that growth
strategies will absorb available cash flow for debt reduction. We have not
forecast meaningful operating efficiencies for the next year, limiting EBITDA
growth. We expect credit protection measures to remain at or near current
levels through 2012. Given minimal reimbursement pressures (evidenced by
recent contract renewals at consistent pricing levels), we do not expect to
downgrade Trident over the coming year because of meaningfully
lower-than-expected revenues. However, an aggressive acquisition strategy
resulting in revolver drawdowns that reduce Trident's covenant cushion to
below 10% and impairs liquidity could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade would be predicated on lower debt leverage of approximately 4.5x,
achieved through strong EBITDA growth, and our confidence that the lower debt
level is sustainable.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Trident USA Health Services, LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/--
MX USA Inc.
Kan-Di-Ki LLC
$50M first-lien revolver due 2016 B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2(prelim)
$175M term loan due 2017 B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2(prelim)
$100M second-lien term loan due 2017 CCC+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 6(prelim)
