Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2
basis points (bps) to 200 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 1 bp to 642 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
tightened by 3 bps each to 131 bps, 170 bps, and 246 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread tightened by 2 bps to 439 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 2 bps to 670
bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 1 bp to 1,064 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, utilities, and telecommunications
contracted by 3 bps each to 283 bps, 208 bps, and 312 bps, respectively. Banks
and industrials contracted by 2 bps each to 294 bps and 288 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year
moving average of 687 bps and its five-year moving average of 749 bps. We
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
