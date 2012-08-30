Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the following American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), Prairie State Energy Campus (PSEC) Project Revenue Bonds: --$760.6 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2008A; --$166.5 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009A; --$83.7 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009B; --$385.8 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009C; --$300 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also withdrawn its rating on the Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009D as these bonds were never issued. SECURITY The bonds are secured and payable solely from gross receipts including payments made by the PSEC participants under the power sales contract and other funds established pursuant to the indenture. KEY RATING DRIVERS MINE-MOUTH COAL FIRED PLANT: PSEC is a mine-mouth, pulverized coal-fired generating station located in southwest Illinois. The plant consists of two 800 MW units with state-of-the-art pollution control technology. All of the capacity is contracted by various power utilities including AMP. ENTIRE AMP OUTPUT CONTRACTED: AMP'S entire share of PSEC's output is purchased pursuant to take-or-pay power sales contracts with 68 municipally-owned electric systems. Participants' obligations consist of their respective shares of all project costs. Debt service is paid by the municipal systems as an operating expense. SATISFACTORY PROJECT PARTICIPANTS: The participants' footprint covers four states consisting of a diverse group of municipalities. The six largest purchasers, which include the cities of Danville (VA), Hamilton (OH), Bowling Green (OH), Cleveland (OH), Piqua (OH), and Celina (OH), together account for 48.77% of the project output. Collectively, the six exhibit satisfactory credit characteristics and utility fundamentals, but some have experienced declining electric sales and customer bases in recent years. LOW FUEL SUPPLY RISK: The project is located adjacent to a 7 million ton per year underground coal mine mitigating fuel supply risk. Underground coal reserves are expected to meet project fuel needs for approximately 30 years STANDARD CONTRTACT STEP-UP PROVISION: The power sales contract includes standard step-up provisions that require each participant to step up its purchase by 25% of its original allocation of the project output in the event that another participant defaults. COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL OPERATION: Fitch views the recent commencement of commercial operation of unit 1 favorably, and expects unit 2 will be commissioned by the end of this year. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DETERIORATION IN PARTICIPANT METRICS: The operating and financial metrics of the project participants, many of which serve areas experiencing economic strain, will be a key factor in future rating actions. COMPROMISE OF PLANT OPERATIONS: Failure to operate the plant at a reasonable and healthy level of availability and capacity, to capture the project's increased costs, could result in negative rating pressure. FURTHER UNIT 2 DELAYS: Extensive delays in the commercial operation of unit 2 beyond the anticipated timeframe of year end 2012 would likely result in negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE AMP is a nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider that was organized in 1971 for the benefit of its members. As of June 1, 2012, AMP reported 129 members located throughout seven states (Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia). All but one of the members owns and operates a municipal electric system. Together, the AMP members serve approximately 650,000 retail electric customers. AMP is currently pursuing a portfolio of diverse power supply resources that includes coal-fired generation, hydroelectric generation, natural gas, wind, solar and landfill gas power projects, and is designed to meet the growing energy requirements of its members. AMP is developing its newest resources as separate and distinct projects consistent with its traditional resource strategy. Separate and Distinct Project PSEC is a mine-mouth, pulverized coal-fired generating station located in Washington, St. Clair and Randolph Counties in Southwest Illinois. The generating station consists of two supercritical units with a net rated electric capacity of 800 MW each. The plant design incorporates state-of-the-art emissions control technology which means significantly less carbon emissions than a legacy U.S coal plant. The plant's location adjacent to a coal mine means that all associated rail, water, coal combustion waste storage and ancillary support are available on site. Underground coal reserves are expected to meet project fuel needs for approximately 30 years. The PSEC project has experienced several months of delays and cost overruns; however, Unit 1 was commissioned in June 2012 after having passed several performance and environmental tests. Unit 2's commercial operation date is now expected in late 2012. As of June 1, 2012, overall engineering, construction and startup activities were 99 % complete. Once operational, Fitch expects the units to exhibit a high degree of availability and capacity factors. Take-or-Pay Power Sales Contract Each participant's obligation under the power sales contract (PSC) is on a take-or-pay basis, similar to most Fitch rated project based entities. The strength of a take-or-pay agreement lies in the participant's requirement to make payment regardless of the unit operation and as long as the bonds remain outstanding. The contract features a standard step-up required by non-defaulting participants to purchase a pro-rata share of the defaulting participants' allocation. This provision typically serves to mitigate the default risk of the weakest and smallest participants or any exposure to the largest participant. In this case, default of the smallest 47 participants accounting for a combined 19% entitlement share is mitigated, while the default of the largest entitlement of 13.52%, held by Danville, is covered. Small But Stable Project Participants The PSEC project's financial position is heavily supported by the creditworthiness of the participating members, which typically exhibit satisfactory cash flow, modest leverage, and healthy cash balances. Fitch has reviewed financial metrics for the 15 largest participants and believes that the credit quality of the participants supports the assigned rating, but is relatively weak compared to similarly rated credits. Debt service coverage, leverage (total debt/funds available for debt service), equity to capitalization, and liquidity (days cash on hand) metrics for the participants reviewed are generally consistent with the medians for Fitch-rated retail systems. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria