April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the
announcement by the parent of Burger King Corp. (B/Stable/--), Burger
King Worldwide Holdings Inc., that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell
an approximate 29% stake of the company for about $1.4 billion to Justice
Holdings Ltd. (Justice), does not affect the ratings on Burger King Corp. at
this time.
We believe that the sale proceeds will monetize the equity investment of
Burger King's majority shareholder, 3G Capital, and will not be used toward debt
reduction. The transaction does not affect our view of the company's financial
risk profile. We also believe that Burger King's strategic initiatives will not
change as a result of Justice's investment and board representation.