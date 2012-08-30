Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on the following bonds
issued by the Illinois Finance Authority on behalf of Alexian Brothers Health
System (ABHS):
--$72.7 million series 2010 revenue refunding bonds;
--$ 3.1 million series 2008 revenue bonds;
--$61.4 million series 2005A revenue refunding bonds;
--$24.4 million series 2005B revenue refunding bonds;
The bonds are removed from Rating Watch Evolving and assigned a Stable Outlook.
The bonds were placed on Rating Watch Evolving in March 2012 as Ascension Health
Alliance (Ascension, rated 'AA+' by Fitch) was in a tender process on ABHS'
outstanding debt after ABHS was acquired by Ascension in January 2012. Although
ABHS' outstanding bonds have been reduced, its overall debt burden remained the
same since any bonds that were tendered and/or refunded by Ascension was
replaced by a loan payable to Ascension.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the ABHS
obligated group. Additional security is provided by a mortgage pledge and debt
service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED OPERATING PROFITABILITY: ABHS' operating profitability has improved
each year since fiscal 2007 with operating margin improving to 2.1% in fiscal
2011 as the cost containment and revenue enhancement strategies implemented in
2007 are being realized.
LEADING MARKET SHARE: ABHS' clinical reputation and strong physician alignment
has resulted in a leading market share which has grown each year since 2002 in a
competitive environment.
ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage remained
light at 2.4 times (x) EBITDA due to ABHS' high debt burden, with MADS equal to
4.2% revenue in fiscal 2011.
LIGHT LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity metrics have weakened since fiscal 2010 due
to elevated capital spending and are light for the rating category with 142.6
days cash on hand, 7.8x cushion ratio and 67% cash to debt at March 31, 2012.
ACQUISITION BY ASCENSION: Since ABHS' outstanding debt remains a separate
obligation of ABHS, the acquisition does not materially change ABHS' credit
profile. However, Fitch views the acquisition as a credit positive and expects
ABHS to benefit from Ascension's size, scale and financial resources.
CREDIT PROFILE
The affirmation of the 'A-' rating reflects ABHS' sustained improvements in
operating profitability since fiscal 2007 and its leading market share. ABHS'
balance sheet continues to be characterized by an above average debt burden and
light liquidity metrics. The affirmation is further supported by the expected
benefits from the acquisition by Ascension.
Operating performance has consistently improved each year since fiscal 2007,
with operating margin increasing from 0.5% in fiscal 2008 to 2.1% in fiscal
2011. The improvement in operating profitability reflects a continuation of the
cost controls and revenue enhancement initiatives previously put in place.
Management projects fiscal 2012 operating performance to be in line with fiscal
2011 results, which Fitch views as reasonable. ABHS is changing its fiscal year
end as of fiscal 2012 to June 30 from Dec 31.
ABHS' leading market share has continued to grow in its affluent, densely
populated primary service area (PSA) in Chicago's northwest suburbs. However,
the PSA only accounted for 55% of admissions. PSA market share increased to 51%
in 2011 from 48% in 2008. The increased market share reflects ABHS' clinical
reputation and strong physician alignment. However, the healthcare market in the
greater Chicago area remains extremely competitive.
Despite the improved operating performance, both liquidity metrics and coverage
remain light for the rating category. Unrestricted cash and investments
decreased from $404 million in fiscal 2010 to $325.8 million at March 31, 2012
reflecting elevated levels of capital spending. Cushion ratio of 7.8x and cash
to debt of 67% are weak for the rating category. However, capital spending is
projected to materially decrease in fiscal 2014 as several major projects draw
to a close. The decreased capital spending levels should allow liquidity metrics
to strengthen. ABHS' above average debt burden, with MADS equal to 4.2% of
revenue, is reflected in light MADS coverage of 2.4x EBITDA in fiscal 2011
relative to Fitch's 'A' category median of 4.1x.
ABHS became part of Ascension on Jan. 1, 2012. The ABHS bonds remain secured
under the ABHS master trust indenture dated Oct. 1, 1992 and are not secured or
guaranteed by Ascension. In February and March of 2012, Ascension refunded and
tendered approximately $297 million of ABHS' outstanding bonds. In return, ABHS
issued a note (variable rate) to Ascension whereby it remains responsible to
Ascension for the debt service on the refunded and tendered bonds. Fitch used
MADS of $41.8 million, which incorporates debt service on ABHS' total
outstanding debt of $491 million.
Of the $161.6 million outstanding bonds, 100% is underlying fixed rate. ABHS has
one fixed payor swap outstanding with a notional amount of $55.1 million and a
market-to-market value of negative $3.96 million as of Aug. 23, 2012. The swap
has no collateral posting requirements.
Fitch views the acquisition by Ascension positively as the pace of operational
improvement at ABHS should quicken as it benefits from Ascension's size, scale
and financial resources. Operating efficiencies are expected to be achieved in
many areas including supply chain management, insurance and revenue cycle.
Fitch notes that ABHS experienced turnover in its executive management team,
with the CEO retiring in late 2011 and the CFO retiring in 2012. The new CEO has
over 20 years of experience with ABHS and was previously an executive vice
president with ABHS since 2007. The new CFO has approximately 20 years of
experience including prior CFO experience at two Ascension hospitals.
The stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that ABHS' operating
profitability will continue to improve while ABHS benefits from the scale
provided by Ascension.
ABHS, headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL, consists of two acute-care
hospitals, a behavioral hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, several long-term
care facilities and an employed physician group. The two acute-care hospitals
have 604 total staffed beds and are located approximately 25 and 30 miles
northwest of Chicago, respectively. Total operating revenues equaled $987
million in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. ABHS covenants to provide annual
disclosure within 150 days after the end of each fiscal year and quarterly
disclosure within 60 days of the end of each fiscal quarter. Disclosure is
provided through the Municipal Security Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012;
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated July 23, 2012.
